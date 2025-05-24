Rangers Veteran Pitcher May be Most Pleasant Surprise in Major Leagues
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, one of the biggest question marks the Texas Rangers had on their roster was the health of their starting pitching.
An impressive amount of depth had been put together, but a lot was riding on players remaining healthy.
Nathan Eovaldi was the only player returning who made at least 20 starts in 2024. Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle each made only three starts in 2024. Jon Gray, Cory Bradford, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter were other options in the mix for spots in the Opening Day rotation.
The competition would have been fierce, but the injury bug wasted no time biting the Rangers, with Gray and Bradford going down with injuries in spring training.
That meant Rocker and Leiter being in the rotation to begin the year, and both of them have already spent time on the injured list.
In need of some depth and insurance, Texas took a chance on veteran Patrick Corbin, who had wrapped up a six-year, $140 million deal with the Washington Nationals in 2024.
It wasn’t much of a surprise that the lefty remained unsigned deep into spring training because he didn’t look like he had much more to offer down the stretch with the Nationals.
Since 2021, Corbin had the most losses in baseball, surrendered the most hits and was charged with the most earned runs.
But, if there was one thing he could be counted on it was to take the ball when it was his turn through the rotation.
Patrick Corbin Has Exceeded Expectations With Rangers
Despite the underwhelming results, he was as durable as they come. During his tenure in Washington, he was third in the Majors in games started.
That attribute was the most important thing for the Rangers, who were seeking anyone who could eat up some innings in their rotation.
Corbin signed with te team on March 18, agreeing to a one-year, $1.1 million deal. On April 8, he was making starts at the Major League level.
To the surprise of many people, he has more than held his own.
“Maybe a change of scenery was for the best,” Corbin said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required).
Through eight starts, he has a 3-3 record with a 3.59 ERA. He is doing everything the team needs, throwing 42.2 innings and just giving Texas a chance to win each time he takes the mound.
Alas, there could be some trouble ahead.
His expected ERA is 4.57 and his FIP is 4.84, hinting that some regression could be on the horizon.
The Rangers certainly hope that regression doesn’t hit too hard, but they have to be thrilled with what the veteran has provided them to this point.