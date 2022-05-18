Skip to main content

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Texas Looks for Sweep

The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels (24-15) at Texas Rangers (16-19)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

-

Probables:

LAA: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA)

vs

TEX: Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: AM830 KLAA

Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dane Dunning

Mar 21, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Kansas City Royals during spring training at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. DH Brad Miller

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Leody Taveras
Play

Round Rock Outfielder Named Rangers MiLB Player of Month

The Round Rock star had a stellar first month, leading the PCL in two categories along with a long hitting streak.

By Matthew Postins5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
Play

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

On this date, Frank Catalanotto's team-record streak of consecutive hits and consecutive times on base came to an end.

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

Texas extends its win streak to three games and scores at least seven runs for the third straight contest

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
18 hours ago

8. 3B Andy Ibáñez

9. LF Eli White

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. RF Taylor Ward

2. CF Mike Trout

3. P Shohei Ohtani

4. 3B Anthony Rendon

5. 1B Jared Walsh

6. 2B Luis Rengifo

7. C Chad Wallach

8. LF Tyler Wade

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

Rangers Notes

Adolis García is 5-11 during the club's 3-game win streak with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five R. His American League-high 21 RBI at home are the second-most in Major League Baseball, behind the 22 by Colorado’s C.J. Cron (per Rangers PR).

May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a home run during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Brad Miller

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.

Corey Seager

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver began a rehab assignment with Double A Frisco on Tuesday and went 0-2 with two walks. The Rangers transferred him to Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday. Once he re-joins the Rangers, he’ll serve as a designated hitter as his flexor strain continues to heal.

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster (Gray earned his first win of the season on Monday). Abreu will start a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock last Wednesday. He’s pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Leody Taveras
Prospects

Round Rock Outfielder Named Rangers MiLB Player of Month

By Matthew Postins5 minutes ago
USATSI_12819982_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: Catalanotto's Sensational Streak

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
Apr 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager follows through on his single against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Bats Explode For Second Straight Game vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
News

Taylor Hearn Has Uneven Start vs. Angels

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jake Odorizzi
News

Astros To Miss Key Starting Pitcher for Rangers Series

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Taylor Hearn Takes the Hill

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) celebrates with right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) after hitting a two RBI home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Mitch Garver Begins Rehab Assignment with Frisco

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022
ted wil
News

Rangers History Today: A Texas 18-Inning Marathon

By Matthew PostinsMay 17, 2022