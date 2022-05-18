Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Texas Looks for Sweep
Los Angeles Angels (24-15) at Texas Rangers (16-19)
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
7:07 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
-
Probables:
LAA: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA)
vs
TEX: Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06 ERA)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Los Angeles Angels
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: AM830 KLAA
Dane Dunning
Dane Dunning
Shohei Ohtani
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. DH Brad Miller
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seager
4. CF Adolis García
5. RF Kole Calhoun
6. C Jonah Heim
7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
8. 3B Andy Ibáñez
9. LF Eli White
-
Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup
1. RF Taylor Ward
2. CF Mike Trout
3. P Shohei Ohtani
4. 3B Anthony Rendon
5. 1B Jared Walsh
6. 2B Luis Rengifo
7. C Chad Wallach
8. LF Tyler Wade
9. SS Andrew Velazquez
Rangers Notes
Adolis García is 5-11 during the club's 3-game win streak with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five R. His American League-high 21 RBI at home are the second-most in Major League Baseball, behind the 22 by Colorado’s C.J. Cron (per Rangers PR).
Kole Calhoun
Brad Miller
Corey Seager
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver began a rehab assignment with Double A Frisco on Tuesday and went 0-2 with two walks. The Rangers transferred him to Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday. Once he re-joins the Rangers, he’ll serve as a designated hitter as his flexor strain continues to heal.
RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster (Gray earned his first win of the season on Monday). Abreu will start a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday.
RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock last Wednesday. He’s pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.
