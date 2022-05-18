Rangers vs Angels Pregame Notes: Texas Looks for Sweep

The Texas Rangers conclude their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Wednesday

Los Angeles Angels (24-15) at Texas Rangers (16-19)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

LAA: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA)

vs

TEX: Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: AM830 KLAA

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. DH Brad Miller

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seager

4. CF Adolis García

5. RF Kole Calhoun

6. C Jonah Heim

7. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

8. 3B Andy Ibáñez

9. LF Eli White

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

1. RF Taylor Ward

2. CF Mike Trout

3. P Shohei Ohtani

4. 3B Anthony Rendon

5. 1B Jared Walsh

6. 2B Luis Rengifo

7. C Chad Wallach

8. LF Tyler Wade

9. SS Andrew Velazquez

Rangers Notes

Adolis García is 5-11 during the club's 3-game win streak with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five R. His American League-high 21 RBI at home are the second-most in Major League Baseball, behind the 22 by Colorado’s C.J. Cron (per Rangers PR).

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

C Mitch Garver (flexor strain): Garver began a rehab assignment with Double A Frisco on Tuesday and went 0-2 with two walks. The Rangers transferred him to Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday. Once he re-joins the Rangers, he’ll serve as a designated hitter as his flexor strain continues to heal.

RHP Albert Abreu (ankle sprain): Abreu struggled in his past couple outings and the Rangers needed room for Jon Gray on the active roster (Gray earned his first win of the season on Monday). Abreu will start a rehab assignment at Triple A Round Rock on Wednesday.

RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Patton went on rehab assignment to Round Rock on Tuesday and was subsequently optioned back to Round Rock last Wednesday. He’s pitched three times for the Express since May 10, winning two games in relief.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

