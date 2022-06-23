Rangers History Today: Dave Stewart Haunts Texas

Before he became a high-caliber starter for the Oakland Athletics, Stewart was a young pitcher who struggled in Texas

On this date in Texas Rangers history, a pair of pitchers that Rangers and Athletics fans would become quite familiar with squared off at The Ballpark in Arlington.

The day, June 23, 1995, saw the Rangers hosting the A’s. The starter for the Rangers was Kenny Rogers. The starter for the A’s was Dave Stewart.

Rogers was nearing the end of his first stint with the Rangers (1989-1995), and he was putting together his first All-Star season. He would finish the season 17-7 with a 3.38 earned run average. After Rogers left the Rangers for the New York Yankees after the 1995 season, he migrated out to Oakland for the 1998 season, and part of the 1999 season, before he was traded to the New York Mets. With the A’s, Rogers went 21-11. With the Rangers, he went 133-96, as he had two other stints with Texas (2000-02, 2004-05).

Stewart played for the Rangers from 1983-85, but he was traded midway through the 1985 season. Stewart didn’t have much success with the Rangers, going 12-22. With the Athletics, however, Stewart became one of the best pitchers in the game, going 119-78, winning a World Series ring and having four straight 20-win seasons (1987-90).

On this night, the Rangers got the better of the A’s, 7-4. Both pitchers figured in the decision. But, Stewart gave up six runs in three innings and left the game after that. Rogers managed five innings, giving up three runs. Jeff Russell — who also toggled between the Rangers and the A’s at one point in his career — earned his 11th save.

Mike Pagliarulo was the only Ranger with two hits, and Will Clark was the only Ranger with 2 RBI.

