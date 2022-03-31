Skip to main content

'I'm a Texas Rangers Fan': Mavs Star Luka Doncic Has New Favorite MLB Team

The Texas Rangers have a new fan, and he's a big deal.

The Texas Rangers have a new fan.

Much to the delight of sports fans in Dallas-Fort Worth, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić wore a Texas Rangers cap during his postgame press conference after a 120-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

To satisfy any curiosity, Dončić assured fans the sincerity of the gesture.

“Yeah, I’m a Texas Rangers fan, thanks to DK,” Dončić said. “It was DK, who I think is the most important guy in our organization.”

"DK" is Don Kalkstein, the Mavericks’ director of sports psychology. Kalkstein served as director of performance enhancement for the Rangers from 1995-2005. He also spent seven years in a similar role with the Boston Red Sox.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jack Leiter
Play

Jack Leiter's Pro Debut Set in Stone As Rangers Announce Break Camp Roster

If you're interested in watching Texas Rangers' top prospect Jack Leiter, you won't have to travel very far to do so.

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Matt Carpenter
Play

Rangers Shutout By White Sox, Drop Third Straight Spring Game

The Texas Rangers were shutout by the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon, losing by a score of 7-0.

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Martin Perez / Spring Training
Play

Rangers at White Sox Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back from back-to-back Cactus League losses as they travel to Glendale to take on the Chicago White Sox.

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles as he runs back up the court during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Dončić

Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Dončić

dak rangers

Dak Prescott

Dončić has become one of the brightest young stars in the NBA. At only 23 years old, the native Slovenian is already a three-time All-Star and has been named All-NBA twice. The 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year is also 10th all-time with 46 career triple-doubles. In the Mavs' recent victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Dončić tied basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain for the fifth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA history.

The Rangers embraced Dončić on social media with a simple tweet:

"A man with taste."

-@Rangers

Last season, the Rangers welcomed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to Globe Life Field and presented him with a custom jersey. Now that Dončić is an outspoken Rangers fan, it may only be a matter of time before he pays a visit to Arlington.

Of course, it's a good bet that Dallas fans hope that won't happen until after the NBA Finals in June.

Jack Leiter
Prospects

Jack Leiter's Pro Debut Set in Stone As Rangers Announce Break Camp Roster

By Chris Halicke2 hours ago
Matt Carpenter
Game Day

Rangers Shutout By White Sox, Drop Third Straight Spring Game

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
Martin Perez / Spring Training
Game Day

Rangers at White Sox Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, More Roster Cuts

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
Sep 14, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) follows through on an RBI single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Mailbag: Opening Day Roster, Trade Deadline, Michael Conforto Possibility?

By Chris HalickeMar 30, 2022
Jon Gray
News

Rangers Announce Starting Pitcher For Opening Day in Toronto

By Chris HalickeMar 29, 2022
Spencer Howard
Game Day

Rangers vs Reds Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris HalickeMar 29, 2022
Apple-TV-plus-MLB-Friday-Night-Baseball-hero
News

Two Rangers Games Featured in First Half of Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball' Schedule

By Chris HalickeMar 29, 2022
Brad Miller
Game Day

Rangers Club Three Homers, But Fall to Mariners, 6-5

By Chris HalickeMar 28, 2022