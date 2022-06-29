Pregame Notes: Rangers Can Get Even at Royals
After a beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers have a chance to reach .500 for the first time since May 31 with a win Wednesday afternoon. The Rangers (36-37) look to stay hot at the plate, having scored 18 runs against the Royals (26-47) in two games.
A Rangers win in the third and final game between Texas and Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium equals a series sweep. This is the third game of a nine-game road trip for Texas, and the Rangers have an off day Thursday. In the standings, Texas is second place in the American League West. Here’s everything you need to know.
Texas Rangers (36-37) at Kansas City Royals (26-47)
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
1:10 PM CT
Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.17 ERA)
Vs
KC: RHP Zack Greinke (1-4, 4.68 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
Kansas City Royals
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 3B Josh H. Smith
2. SS Corey Seager
3. 3B Marcus Semien
4. RF Adolis García
5. LF Kole Calhoun
6. DH Mitch Garver
7. 1B Nate Lowe
8. CF Leody Taveras
9. C Meibrys Viloria
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
1. 2B Whit Merrifield
2. LF Andrew Benintendi
3. SS Bobby Witt Jr.
4. DH Hunter Dozier
5. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
6. C MJ Melendez
7. RF Edward Olivares
8. CF Kyle Isbel
9. 3B Nicky Lopez
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point favorites over the Royals.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.