Pregame Notes: Rangers Can Get Even at Royals

Texas Rangers have a chance to reach .500 for the first time since May 31

After a beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night, the Texas Rangers have a chance to reach .500 for the first time since May 31 with a win Wednesday afternoon. The Rangers (36-37) look to stay hot at the plate, having scored 18 runs against the Royals (26-47) in two games.

A Rangers win in the third and final game between Texas and Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium equals a series sweep. This is the third game of a nine-game road trip for Texas, and the Rangers have an off day Thursday. In the standings, Texas is second place in the American League West. Here’s everything you need to know.

Texas Rangers (36-37) at Kansas City Royals (26-47)

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

1:10 PM CT

Kauffman Stadium | Kansas City, Mo.

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.17 ERA)

Vs

KC: RHP Zack Greinke (1-4, 4.68 ERA)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Kansas City Royals

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh H. Smith

2. SS Corey Seager

3. 3B Marcus Semien

4. RF Adolis García

5. LF Kole Calhoun

6. DH Mitch Garver

7. 1B Nate Lowe

8. CF Leody Taveras

9. C Meibrys Viloria

-

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

1. 2B Whit Merrifield

2. LF Andrew Benintendi

3. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

4. DH Hunter Dozier

5. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

6. C MJ Melendez

7. RF Edward Olivares

8. CF Kyle Isbel

9. 3B Nicky Lopez

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-point favorites over the Royals.

-

In the News

Lineup Flip Helps Rangers Go on Offensive at Royals

Rangers manager says this player is ‘just different’

Nate Lowe becoming a vital Rangers piece

Rangers prospects earn Player of the Week Honors

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.