Meet Jacob deGrom, Rangers on 2023 Winter Caravan

Texas Rangers players and coaches will be signing autographs throughout the state in January.

The 2023 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will make 10 free autograph appearances at Kroger locations and stops at 18 different cities in Texas in January.

Rangers players, including new starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney, coaches, broadcasters and alumni will participate in the caravan.

The Rangers will also be part of special nights at Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars games.

The complete schedule:

Thursday, Jan. 12, 4-5 p.m.

Kroger, 1820 N. Loy Lake Road, Sherman, TX 75090

Scheduled to Appear: Jonah Heim, John King, Matt Hicks

Thursday, Jan. 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Kroger, 1801 N. Lake Forest Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Scheduled to Appear: Jonah Heim, John King, Matt Hicks

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Kroger, 4750 W. Bailey Boswell Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Scheduled to Appear: Tony Beasley, Jon Gray, Josh Sborz

Friday, Jan. 20, 4-5 p.m.

Kroger, 500 Marketplace Blvd., Forney, TX 75126

Scheduled to Appear: Donnie Ecker, John King, Mark Mathias, Josh Sborz

Friday, Jan. 20, 6-7 p.m.

Kroger, 3600 Gus Thomasson Road, Mesquite, TX 75150

Scheduled to Appear: Donnie Ecker, John King, Mark Mathias, Josh Sborz

Tuesday, Jan. 24, 5-6 p.m.

Kroger, 2925 Custer Road, Plano, TX 75075

Scheduled to Appear: Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Dane Dunning

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4-5 p.m.

Kroger, 1631 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson, TX 76028

Scheduled to Appear: Brock Burke, Nathaniel Lowe

Thursday, Jan. 26, 4-5 p.m.

Kroger, 5101 W. Sublett Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Scheduled to Appear: Brock Burke, Dane Dunning, Jonathan Hernandez, Josh Smith

Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-2 p.m.

Kroger, 9150 N. Tarrant Parkway, North Richland Hills, TX

Scheduled to Appear: Mitch Garver, Jake Odorizzi

Sunday, Jan. 29, 1-2 p.m.

Kroger, 4620 State Highway 121, The Colony, TX 75056

Scheduled to Appear: Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney

Other public appearances on the 2023 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan presented by Coca-Cola will include:

Thursday, Jan. 19: Event with the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond, 5-7 p.m. (presented by Cody Pools)

The Rangers will make a stop at Dell Diamond, home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Round Rock Express.

Scheduled to Appear: Nathan Eovaldi, Mark Mathias, Josh Smith, Matt Hicks, others TBA

Saturday, Jan. 21: Event with the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Rangers will make a stop at Riders Field, home of their Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders.

Scheduled to Appear: Joe Barlow, Dane Dunning, John King, Jonathan Hernandez, Josh Smith, Dave Raymond, others TBA

Players will also be in attendance for Rangers Night with Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Jan. 22 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers (6:30 p.m.) and Rangers Night with the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, Jan. 25 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m.) at American Airlines Center. The Rangers will also be making appearances at a number of civic club luncheons throughout Texas this month.

Notes: The Rangers appearances at the Kroger locations all are open and free of charge to the public. Schedule of participants is subject to change; number of autographs to be signed may be limited depending on location; please visit texasrangers.com for complete details.