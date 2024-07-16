Texas Rangers 2024 Draft Class Recap: Pitchers, Catchers Make Up Bulk Of 20 Selections
The Texas Rangers wrapped up the Major League Draft on Tuesday with 10 more selections to add to their farm system.
Texas stuck to two positions to fill out their final 10 selections — pitcher and catcher. The Rangers selected seven pitchers and three catchers.
Rangers general manager Chris Young said on Sunday that catcher was an organizational need but said that had little to do with picking Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore No. 30 overall. But the Rangers addressed that need with a trio of catchers, one each from the high school, junior college and four-year college ranks.
Josh Springer from Corona Senior High School in Corona, Calif., went in the 12th round. He is also an Oregon commit for college baseball. Kansas backstop Ben Hartl went in the 14th round after a solid career with the Jayhawks. Mac Rose of McLennan CC in Waco, Texas, was picked in the 20th round after an all-conference season.
The pitchers selected included four right-handers and three left-handers.
From the right side, the Rangers selected Brooks Fowler from Oral Roberts in the 15th round after he went 16-7 for his college career. In the next round, Texas picked Eric Loomis from Missouri State, where he had an 11.1 strikeout rate per nine innings for his career.
The next two selections were right-handers, too. 17th round pick Joey Danielson from North Dakota State was an All-Summit League First Team selection after a league-best 11 saves in 2024. Kadyn Leon, a Lake Travis High School star out of Austin, Texas, was the 18th round pick.
Dalton Pence led the left-handers selected. Picked in the 11th round, the North Carolina product had a team-high eight saves for the College World Series participants and a second-team All-American. Aidan Deakins was a 13th round pick out of Wabash Valley College in Illinois, where he went 7-2 with a 4.62 ERA for the two-year college.
Cade Obermueller was the final left-hander selected in the 19th round. The Iowa product was 4-3 with a 3.92 ERA last season for the Hawkeyes. His father, Wes, was a former Major League pitcher for five seasons.
Texas Rangers 2024 Draft Selections
(by round, player, position, bat/throw, school, hometown)
1: Malcolm Moore, C, L/R, Stanford, Sacramento, CA
2: Dylan Dreiling, OF, L/L, Tennessee, Hays, KS
3: Casey Cook, OF, L/R, North Carolina, Chantilly, VA
4: David Hagaman, RHP, R/R, West Virginia, Egg Harbor City, NJ
5: Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, S/R, Majority Stoneman Douglas HS (FL), Margate, FL
6: Garrett Horn, LHP, L/L, Liberty, Kernersville, NC
7: Rafe Perich, 3B, S/R, Lehigh, New Tripoli, PA
8: Anthony Susac, RHP, R/R, Arizona, Sacramento, CA
9: Keith Jones II, OF, L/L, New Mexico State, Brentwood, CA
10: Jake Jekielek, RHP, R/R, Northwood (MI), Sterling Heights, MI
11: Dalton Pence, LHP, L/L, North Carolina, Cherryville, NC
12: Josh Springer, C, R/R, Corona Senior HS (CA), Corona, CA
13: Aidan Deakins, LHP, L/L, Wabash Valley College (IL), Middletown, DE
14: Ben Hartl, C, R/R, Kansas, Springfield, IL
15: Brooks Fowler, RHP, R/R, Oral Roberts, Jenks, OK
16: Eric Loomis, RHP, R/R, Missouri State, St. Louis, MO
17: Joey Danielson, RHP, R/R, North Dakota State, Eden Prairie, MN
18: Kadyn Leon, RHP, R/R, Lake Travis High School (TX), Austin, TX
19: Cade Obermueller, LHP, L/L, Iowa, Iowa City, IA
20: Mac Rose, C, L/R, McLennan Community College (TX), Rockwall, TX