Texas Rangers Add Outfield Depth After Poaching Former Seattle Mariners Player
It's been a busy offseason for the Texas Rangers.
With their sights set on returning to the top of Major League Baseball, the front office has done an excellent job of revamping this roster to help them perform much better this year than they did in 2024.
Based on the injuries that occurred last season, that revamping also includes adding depth.
Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, they accomplished that in their outfield by agreeing to a deal with Sam Haggerty on a minor league deal with an invite to camp.
The 30-year-old has spent the past five seasons with the Seattle Mariners, putting together a .234/.315/.354 slash line and an OPS+ of 93. He's not a power-hitter by any means with just nine total home runs and 40 RBI across his 191 games with that club, but he can be utilized as a defensive sub.
What the Rangers are banking on is he makes a full recovery from the torn Achilles he suffered in May 2024 with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate when he collided with the outfield wall.
Injuries have plagued Haggerty throughout his career, and recovering from this one is no easy task.
It should also be pointed out that the Leody Taveres has been in the center of some trade rumors this offseason as well, so if Texas is comfortable handing things over to their star youngster duo of Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter in the outfield alongside Adolis Garcia, then they might view Haggerty as the affordable fourth outfielder.