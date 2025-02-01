Texas Rangers Starting Outfielder Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest
The Texas Rangers don’t have an outfield problem. In fact, they have plenty of options.
For that reason, it appears some teams are showing an interest in Texas’ starting center field the past two years, according to a report in The Dallas Morning News.
The Rangers don’t appear to be shopping Leody Taveras, who has patrolled the spacious center field in Globe Life Field for the past two seasons. But dealing him would break up a potential logjam in the outfield.
Texas is likely to start Wyatt Langford in left field and Adolis Garcia in right field. Center field has been Taveras’ domain since he was called up for good during the 2022 season. But that also puts him in the path of Evan Carter, the highly respected prospect who played in left in 2023, alongside Taveras, as the Rangers rolled to a World Series title.
Carter battled back injuries most of last season and didn’t play, so Texas had no need to move Taveras. Truthfully, there is no need to move him now — at least when it comes to his play.
He has a lifetime slash line of .240/.293/.371/.664 with 38 home runs and 160 RBI. He has 66 stolen bases and a career 5.0 WAR. He proved in 2023 he can flirt with a .300 average and finished that season batting .266.
There are reasons why the Rangers might entertain the prospect of trading Taveras.
First, dealing him would clear the way for Carter to be the starting center fielder. Carter was asked during Rangers Fanfest where he feels most comfortable playing, and he said center. He has the speed and the defensive ability to play the position.
Second, Texas has depth beyond a Langford-Carter-Garcia configuration.
President of baseball operations Chris Young said last month that super-utility player Josh Smith can play center. Ezequiel Duran has also played outfield. The Rangers also have a key prospect bucking for playing time in Dustin Harris, who received seven Major League at-bats at the end of 2024.
Third, there is the money to consider.
Taveras won’t make much in 2025 — $4.75 million. But he’s eligible for arbitration two more times, a level of control that is inviting to prospective trade partners.
Texas owner Ray Davis has made it clear the team intends to remain under the luxury tax threshold of $241 million this season. The Rangers have been above it the past two seasons and want to avoid the exponential penalties that come with remaining above it.
Dealing Taveras would move the needle in all of those respects — depending upon what the Rangers get in return.