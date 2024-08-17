Texas Rangers All-Star Josh Jung Used Captain America Cleats, Bat For MLB Players' Weekend
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung is pretty candid with the media and doesn't hesitate let his emotions show on the field, dugout or in the clubhouse.
But even the Texas Tech alumnus has aspects of his personality that aren't well-known to the millions of Rangers fans following his career. That's one of the reasons the All-Star takes advantage of MLB's Players Weekend, which is designed to give players a chance to spotlight three aspects of their journey.
Friday's games are about fun, with players encouraged to show their personalities and off-field hobbies with various equipment enhancements. Saturday's games are aimed at causes players support, such as specific charities or community initiatives. Sunday's games are about appreciate as the players celebrate those who inspired them and helped them reach the big leagues.
Jung wore Captain America comic book-inspired cleats and used three specially-made bats that feature his name, including one with the Captain America logos and shield and one dedicated to the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Marucci Sports. The cleats are made by Caden Goss at Stadium Custom Kicks, which has provided athletes in across many sports specially-designed footwear.
"It's just a weekend where we get to showcase our personality and that's really what it's about," said Jung, who has worn Stadium Custom Kicks since 2021.
"It's pretty cool and it's cream colored so it goes perfect with our [City Connect] Peagle uniform tonight," he said. "You don't get very many opportunities throughout the year to show your personality and kind of let fans into that world of yours. Yeah, you can do stuff on social media and stuff like that but this weekend is about really getting everyone's personality out and I think it's cool. Hopefully, the fans enjoy it."
