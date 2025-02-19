Texas Rangers All-Star Slugger Reveals Incredibly Bold Goal for Upcoming Season
The 2024 MLB season was an incredibly disappointing one for the Texas Rangers, who fell flat in the defense of their 2023 World Series championship.
Injuries played a major role in that, along with players who were healthy not living up to expectations.
One of the players whose performance fell woefully short of the level he has been accustomed to providing was outfielder Adolis Garcia.
Entering 2024, he had recorded a WAR of at least 3.5 in three straight years. He had turned himself into one of the most feared power hitters in baseball and was a Gold Glove defender in right field.
Garcia provided historic production during the team’s run to the championship, knocking in a record 22 RBI. He launched eight home runs, five of which were hit during the ALCS against the Houston Astros for which he won the MVP Award.
Unfortunately, he was unable to carry that momentum into the 2024 campaign.
His numbers dropped across the board, as he recorded an underwhelming .224/.284/.400 slash line. The 25 home runs, 65 runs scored, 130 hits and 85 RBI were the least-recorded in a season since he became a starter for the team.
Even his defensive metrics fell off a cliff, as he wasn’t impactful in any facet of the game.
However, there is a good amount of optimism surrounding the two-time All-Star heading into the 2025 campaign.
Early projections have him bouncing back in a major way. He is expected to be one of the most improved players in the game amongst those who received at least 450 plate appearances last year.
Garcia is also confident in returning to form, as he made some tweaks to his swing and is feeling much stronger with spring training underway.
He also revealed an eye-opening goal that he has for 2025; he wants to hit at least 50 home runs.
That would shatter his previous career high of 39 homers which was set during the 2023 campaign.
It is a plateau that has been reached only 50 times in the history of baseball by 32 different players.
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees both accomplished the feat last year, hitting 54 and 58 respectively.
Each won the MVP Award in their respective league as well.
They are two of only five active players who have reached the milestone that Garcia hopes to reach in 2025, so if he can reach that 50-homer plateau, he would be adding his name to a historic list.