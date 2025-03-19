Texas Rangers Announce Expansion of TV Options Ahead of Opening Day
The Texas Rangers and Fubo have agreed to a deal what will allow the Rangers Sports Network to be broadcast on that service as part of the franchise’s 2025 cable and satellite package.
The Rangers made the announcement on social media in advance of Tuesday’s spring training game, which is the first game Fubo will broadcast. This is now the sixth provider that has agreed to broadcast RSN in 2025.
When the Rangers rolled out the network in January, it announced partnerships with Spectrum, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and AT&T/U-Verse. The Dallas Morning News reported this weekend the Rangers have also partnered with Astound Broadband.
While not a national service, the deal gives the Rangers access to customers that use the service in markets like Dallas, Waco, Temple, Austin, San Marcos, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston, Midland/Odessa and Brownwood.
Customers on that service will be able to watch the opening day game with the Boston Red Sox on March 27 at Globe Life Field.
For now, those are the cable and satellite options for the Rangers, though the franchise hopes to continue to add partners.
For streaming, the Rangers have partnered with the Dallas Stars’ Victory app, which through Victory+ will give Rangers fans a direct-to-consumer option for streaming.
Victory+, which is available for a fee, can be streamed on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, Vizio TV, Google TV, Apple iOS devices, Amazon mobile devices, LG Smart TV and Samsung Smart TV.
This streaming option is for fans that live in the Rangers broadcast market. For those fans that don’t like in the market, they can still stream games using the MLB.TV.
In addition, select regional games will be broadcast on CW 33 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Rangers have created a network of stations throughout Texas and Oklahoma that will also carry those over-the-air games. The Rangers over-the-air market and channels can be found here.
Rangers Sports Network will be managed by a new subsidiary, Rangers Sports Media & Entertainment Company, which will also manage its REV Entertainment arm, which books non-Rangers events for Globe Life Field and Choctaw Stadium, formerly the Ballpark in Arlington.
Neil Leibman, who is part of the ownership group for the Rangers, will oversee RSN and REV and relinquish his role as the Rangers’ president of business operations and chief operating officer.