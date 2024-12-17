Texas Rangers Awards Dinner, Fan Fest, Including First Baseball Card/Memorabilia Show Ticket Info
Tickets are available for the Texas Rangers Fan Fest scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at Globe Life Field.
The 37th annual Rangers Fan Fest presented by Comerica Bank includes for the first time a baseball cards and memorabilia show this year.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3-13. Tickets are available at rangers/com/fanfest and can be accessed through the MLB Ballpark mobile app.
Tickets are also available for the Texas Rangers Awards Dinner presented by Coca-Cola at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Tickets can be purchased at rangers.com/awardsdinner. Tables for 10 in preferred seating areas are available for $1,500 and individual ticket are available for $150.
Highlights of the 2025 Fan Fest include:
- Autograph sessions with current Rangers players and alumni.
- Question and answer sessions with Rangers VIPs.
- On-field activities include running the bases, wiffle ball home run derby, inflatables, and more
- Photo opportunities with Texas Rangers Six Shooters and mascot Rangers Captain.
- Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation sale.
- Food and beverages on sale at ballpark concession stands on the main and lower concourse.
- Team merchandise on sale at the Grand Slam Team Store in the center field.
More Fan Fest details, including player availability, will be announced closer to the event date.
“Fan Fest is all about connecting with the incredible fans who are the heart of our team. It’s a special opportunity for fans to meet their favorite players, step onto the field, and experience the excitement of baseball up close,” Rangers VP of Ballpark Entertainment Chris DeRuyscher said in a release. “There’s no better way to celebrate the start of a new season than by bringing everyone together to share in the energy and passion that make this game so special.”
The Rangers Awards Dinner at the Loews Arlington Hotel includes players, coaches and alumni celebrating the 2024 team awards winners and benefits the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. Among the awards present during the dinner are the Rangers player and pitcher of the year, as well as the Jim Sundberg Community Achievement Award honoring second baseman Marcus Semien, and the Mark Holtz Alumni Award will recognize Shin-Soo Choo. Choo, who spent the final seven seasons of his MLB career with the Rangers from 2014 to 2020. Choo recently retired after four seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization.
