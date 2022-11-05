Skip to main content

Rangers After Dodgers Star Clayton Kershaw Again

The Rangers need pitching help and one top free-agent list has Texas as a potential landing spot for Clayton Kershaw.

What might the potential cost of a short-term marriage between the Texas Rangers and Cy Young winning starter Clayton Kershaw look like?

The New York Post gave us a potential glimpse on Friday when it published its Top 30 free agents. Kershaw made the list at No. 12 overall. The list was a bit unique in that it not only provided potential suitors for each player, but the Post found an industry expert to provide an estimate on contract cost and length.

The Post listed the Rangers and Kershaw’s current team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the only potential suitors.

The price tag? One year and $18 million.

Would the Rangers do it? Would either pay over that amount to keep him?

Both have motivation.

Kershaw has been with the Dodgers his entire career. The first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 made his MLB debut in 2008 and is 197-87 for his 15-year career. The 34-year-old has three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star Game appearances and a World Series ring in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

Kershaw made the All-Star Team in 2022 and finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Manager Tracker: White Sox Introduce Manager

Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.

By Matthew Postins
May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Eli White

Eli White suffered a wrist injury in June that derailed his 2022 season, allowing him to play in fewer than 50 games for the Rangers.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws the ball to first base during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Josh Jung

He'll slide off the Rangers' prospect list any day now, but Josh Jung was a force in the short time he played in the minors in 2022.

By Matthew Postins

With the Dodgers he’s reached the postseason 12 times, including each of the last 10 seasons. The Dodgers look poised once again to make a postseason run.

Would Kershaw, a Dallas native who played at Highland Park High School, trade in Dodger Blue for a Rangers organization that is coming off six losing seasons?

Well, last year he thought about it, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw ultimately signed a one-year deal for $17 million with the Dodgers.

The Rangers are a different organization now. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as manager in October, who is quite familiar with Kershaw when Bochy managed the San Francisco Giants. There’s plenty of respect for Bochy throughout baseball. The Rangers’ hire at pitching coach could also alter the math.

The Rangers are also in a position where they could overpay to lure Kershaw home. Per Spotrac, Kershaw has made $222 million for his career, including a $46 million paycheck in 2019 that included a $23 million bonus. Last year’s $17 million was his lowest yearly salary since 2013.

While the Rangers have a 2023 payroll of less than $100 million, the Dodgers have an active payroll of $124 million, but a total payroll of nearly $160 million when you take into account suspended salaries, including that of pitcher Trevor Bauer.

There is also Kershaw’s injury history to think about. The left-hander has had three seasons where he consistently battled injuries, as recent as 2021 when he missed the postseason due to arm injuries.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers After Dodgers Star Clayton Kershaw Again

The Rangers need pitching help and one top free-agent list has Texas as a potential landing spot for Clayton Kershaw.

What might the potential cost of a short-term marriage between the Texas Rangers and Cy Young winning starter Clayton Kershaw look like?

The New York Post gave us a potential glimpse on Friday when it published its Top 30 free agents. Kershaw made the list at No. 12 overall. The list was a bit unique in that it not only provided potential suitors for each player, but the Post found an industry expert to provide an estimate on contract cost and length.

The Post listed the Rangers and Kershaw’s current team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, as the only potential suitors.

The price tag? One year and $18 million.

Would the Rangers do it? Would either pay over that amount to keep him?

Both have motivation.

Kershaw has been with the Dodgers his entire career. The first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2006 made his MLB debut in 2008 and is 197-87 for his 15-year career. The 34-year-old has three National League Cy Young Awards, nine All-Star Game appearances and a World Series ring in 2020. He was also the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player.

Kershaw made the All-Star Team in 2022 and finished the season with a 12-3 record and a 2.28 ERA.

With the Dodgers he’s reached the postseason 12 times, including each of the last 10 seasons. The Dodgers look poised once again to make a postseason run.

Would Kershaw, a Dallas native who played at Highland Park High School, trade in Dodger Blue for a Rangers organization that is coming off six losing seasons?

Well, last year he thought about it, according to the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw ultimately signed a one-year deal for $17 million with the Dodgers.

The Rangers are a different organization now. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy as manager in October, who is quite familiar with Kershaw when Bochy managed the San Francisco Giants. There’s plenty of respect for Bochy throughout baseball. The Rangers’ hire at pitching coach could also alter the math.

The Rangers are also in a position where they could overpay to lure Kershaw home. Per Spotrac, Kershaw has made $222 million for his career, including a $46 million paycheck in 2019 that included a $23 million bonus. Last year’s $17 million was his lowest yearly salary since 2013.

While the Rangers have a 2023 payroll of less than $100 million, the Dodgers have an active payroll of $124 million, but a total payroll of nearly $160 million when you take into account suspended salaries, including that of pitcher Trevor Bauer.

There is also Kershaw’s injury history to think about. The left-hander has had three seasons where he consistently battled injuries, as recent as 2021 when he missed the postseason due to arm injuries.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Manager Tracker: White Sox Introduce Manager

By Matthew Postins
May 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White (41) fields a ground ball during the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Eli White

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws the ball to first base during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Josh Jung

By Matthew Postins
Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala
News

Rangers Prospect Out Part of 2023 Season

By Matthew Postins
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Rangers Prospects in AFL Fall Stars Game

By Matthew Postins
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch to the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Gauging Rangers Martin Perez Deal, Suitors

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - Holland
News

Rangers Re-Run: 2011 World Series Pitcher Pining For Former Team?

By Richie Whitt
Oct 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Glenn Otto

By Matthew Postins