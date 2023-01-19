The Texas Rangers have completed staffing for Round Rock, Frisco, Hickory and Down East for the 2023 season.

Doug Davis, Carlos Cardoza, Chad Comer and Carlos Maldonado will manage the four minor-league affiliates for the Texas Rangers in 2023.

The Rangers announced the organization’s minor league coordinators and coaching staffs on Wednesday.

All four managers for 2023 are new to their role — Davis (Triple-A Round Rock), Cardoza (Double-A Frisco), Comer (High-A Hickory) and Maldonado (Low-A Down East).

Davis joins the organization after managing the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, for each of the last two seasons.

The coordinator staff will consist of Kenny Holmberg (field/infield coordinator), Jordan Tiegs (pitching coordinator), Brendan Sagara (pitch design specialist), Cody Atkinson (director, hitting), Garrett Kennedy (catching coordinator), and Eric Dorton (full-season hitting coordinator).

Matt Hagen and Jared Goedert, formerly the managers of Triple-A Round Rock and Double-Frisco, respectively, left the organization in early January to pursue opportunities outside of professional baseball. Danny Clark, who last year served as co-pitching coordinator alongside Tiegs, has transitioned to a role within the club’s mental performance department.

Texas farm clubs combined for a 377-345 (.522) record in 2022, the 10th-highest organizational win percentage in Major League Baseball. Frisco won the 2022 Texas League Championship, becoming the first Rangers affiliate to capture a league title since the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rangers in 2019.

Kenny Holmberg returns for a second season as the club’s field coordinator in 2023 while also maintaining infield coordinator duties for an eighth straight year. Jordan Tiegs returns for a second season as the organization’s sole pitching coordinator. Brendan Sagara will transition to a newly developed position (pitch design specialist) after spending the last two seasons a co-pitching coach on the Rangers Major League staff. Cody Atkinson returns as director of hitting and has overseen the minor league hitting program since joining the organization in October 2019. Garrett Kennedy reprises his role as catching coordinator for a second straight year after assuming the position in 2022. He spent the previous three seasons (2019-21) as a bullpen catcher for the Minnesota Twins. Eric Dorton was promoted to full-season hitting coordinator this offseason after serving as a hitting coach for Frisco (2022), Down East (2021), and Arizona Complex League Rangers (2019-20) over the last four years.

