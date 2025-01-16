Texas Rangers Could Benefit from Manager's Mysterious Postseason Trend
The odd every-other-year magic that manager Bruce Bochy showed the world a decade ago could be playing to the Texas Rangers' favor.
While Bochy was the manager of the San Francisco Giants, he led that franchise to three World Series Championships in 2010, 2012, and 2014. The years in between, the club missed out on the postseason completely.
In 2023, the Rangers won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
In 2024, they missed out on playing October baseball.
The majority of the team's struggles in 2024 came due to injury, with superstar Corey Seager missing 39 games, young stud Josh Jung missing 116, and superstar veteran ace Jacob deGrom making only three starts.
The same can be said about the 2011 Giants club, however.
It was the year that Buster Posey, who is now their president of baseball operations, suffered a fractured fibula and torn ligaments in his ankle from a collision at the plate with (then) Florida Marlins outfielder Scott Cousins, which eventually led to collisions at the plate being outlawed.
2025 looks to be a better year for Texas, just like 2012 was for San Francisco.
The American League West is not all but decided this year, as the Houston Astros have taken a step back with the departures of Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, and could prove to be even less of a powerhouse should they trade pending free agent Framber Valdez at any point between now and the trade deadline.
The Seattle Mariners have proven they have the pitching capable of standing up with any team, but their offense is a major weakness and they cannot bank on their pitchers holding opponents scoreless in every game.
The Athletics have made strides this winter to be more competitive while playing their "home" games in a minor league ballpark. Their offense is an underrated unit, but their pitching staff, even with the additions of Jeffery Springs and Luis Severino, is more middling than many think.
They are the antithesis of the Mariners.
The Los Angeles Angels looked to be active at the beginning of the offseason when they added Yusei Kikuchi, but have failed to do anything of note since and look to once again finish last in the division.
With the AL West being perhaps the weakest it has been in a decade or more, the Rangers have a solid opportunity at taking the top spot and making it back to the October dance.
It will take a lot more luck on the health front, but with Bochy's every-other-year magic, this club certainly should not be counted out.