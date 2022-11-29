Skip to main content

Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera: 'Goodbye to Baseball'

Miguel Cabrera, a triple-crown winner, will make his only visit to the Texas Rangers and Globe Life Field in late June.

Texas Rangers fans will want to mark June 26-29 on their calendars if they want to see Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera at Globe Life Field in 2023.

Cabrera announced on Monday that 2023 is likely to be his last year in pro baseball.

The Tigers will visit the Rangers for that four-game set, which starts on a Monday and ends on a Thursday. It’s part of an eight-game homestand that ends with a four-game series with the defending champion Houston Astros.

The Rangers make their only trip to Detroit for a three-games series from May 29-31.

Cabrera, 39, has been a thorn in the side of Rangers pitching for a long time and seems destined to join his Venezuelan countryman, former Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre, in the Baseball Hall of Fame one day.

“I think it's going to be my last year," Cabrera told MLB.com. "It feels a little weird to say that. I thought, 'I'm not going to say never,' but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball.”

Cabrera has spent 15 years with the Tigers, where he’s hit .306 with 369 home runs and 1,324 RBI. With the Tigers, he won the 2012 Triple Crown, batting .330, hitting 44 home runs and driving in 139 runs. He was the first American League player to win the Triple Crown since Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski did it in 1967.

He won back-to-back MVP awards in 2012 and 2013 and finished in MVP voting in each of his first 14 seasons in the Majors.

Cabrera is a 12-time All-Star and one of just seven players that has at least 3,000 hits (3,088) and 500 home runs (507) for his career.

Cabrera broke in with the Florida Marlins at 20 and helped them win the 2003 World Series over the New York Yankees. He played nearly five seasons with the Marlins before they traded him and pitcher Dontrelle Willis to Detroit in exchange for Burke Badenhop, Eulogio De La Cruz, Cameron Maybin, Andrew Miller, Mike Rabelo and Dallas Trahern.

