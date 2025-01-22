Texas Rangers Fan Favorite Falls off Hall of Fame Ballot After One Year
Former Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler will not be the franchise’s next member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
On Tuesday, the results of this year’s election were released at while three of Kinsler’s contemporaries made the cut, he only received 10 votes, or 2.5% of the overall vote.
Because he didn’t receive 5% of the vote, Kinsler will not be included on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot. He could be considered later by one of the veterans’ committees.
Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, pitcher CC Sabathia and relief pitcher Billy Wagner received the 75% needed for election and will be inducted later this year in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The Rangers drafted Kinsler in the 17th round of the 2003 MLB draft, and he worked his way through the minor league system to earn a roster spot coming out of spring training in 2006, replacing Alfonso Soriano at second base.
Kinsler played eight seasons for the Rangers, hitting .273 with 156 home runs and 539 RBI. He was a three-time All-Star and helped the Rangers reach the World Series in 2010 and 2011, their first appearances in the Fall Classic.
Kinsler also became the fourth Ranger to hit for the cycle while going 6-for-6 on April 15, 2009, which also happened to be Jackie Robinson Day. He had at least 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases for the Rangers twice and left the franchise as its stolen base leader.
He was traded to the Detroit Tigers for Prince Fielder after the 2013 season. Kinsler played four seasons in Detroit, earning another All-Star Game berth and winning his first Gold Glove.
He spent 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. There, he helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, along with former Rangers teammate Mitch Moreland. He ended his career with San Diego in 2019.
The Rangers inducted Kinsler into their Hall of Fame in 2022.
Texas’ most recent inductee was third baseman Adrián Beltré, who was enshrined last year. That made him the ninth former Rangers player to earn induction.
The other former Rangers in the Baseball Hall of Fame include pitcher Gaylord Perry (1991), pitcher Ferguson Jenkins (1991), pitcher Nolan Ryan (1999), pitcher Rich Gossage (2008), pitcher Bert Blyleven (2011), catcher Ivan Rodriguez (2017), outfielder Vladimir Guerrero (2018) and outfielder/designated hitter Harold Baines (2019).