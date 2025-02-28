Texas Rangers First Baseman Slams First Homer After Daughter's Surgery
In his first season with the Texas Rangers, newly appointed first baseman Jake Burger hit his first home run in the team's spring matchup against the Seattle Mariners.
On Thursday, Burger added two to the Rangers' 8-0 shoutout of the Mariners with two outs and a runner on first in the fifth inning. As Burger rounded the hot corner, he celebrated with a raised fist revealing a hospital bracelet wrapped underneath his batting glove.
The bracelet belonged to Penelope, Burger's daughter, after she was treated at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville. According to MLB.com, his daughter was born in October without the need for immediate surgery during her time in the NICU.
Burger was open about his experience, explaining that his family is now happy and healthy in the wake of all that has gone on.
Burger returned to spring training after his four-month-old daughter's successful open-heart surgery on Monday. Burger gave a postgame interview for Texas on Thursday and noted how liberating it was to go "back to business as usual."
Burger's outward support of his daughter's life goes beyond Thursday's game. He wears No. 21 on his jersey in honor of Trisomy 21 (more commonly known as Down Syndrome), honoring all with the genetic condition.
Burger also noted his excitement for the upcoming season as Texas' newest first baseman. After the successful procedure, his family's next goal is to make it down to Texas in good health for the 2025 campaign.
"Now it's just about getting her healthy and getting her and the family down to Texas and ready for what comes this season."
Burger will look ahead to the regular season as he gears up to shoulder the transition from third base to first base. Offensively, he recorded a .250/.301/.460 slashline in 2024, adding positive numbers to his .251/.305/.483 average.
He started the game against Seattle as a designated hitter but has had major fielding success in the past. His 1B MLB career average fielding percentage is currently .995 for 74 games.
Burger will continue his spring training in preparation for his debut with the Rangers. He has already made his mark as a new member of the club, looking ahead to his first-base responsibilities.