The 2021 World Baseball Classic is still a calendar year away, but with so much free time, current baseball players are beginning to set their sights upon it. New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman took to Twitter on Thursday trying to recruit some of the best players in the game to partake in the Classic for team USA.

One familiar name that popped up was Texas Rangers slugging outfielder Joey Gallo. Throughout the thread of player after player discussing who could be on the team, Gallo was quick to respond with interest at the proposition.

Then Stroman himself chimed in.

This comes as little surprise as Gallo was an All-Star and was on a MVP-caliber path in 2019 until being sidelined for the season with a hamate bone injury.

Gallo is no stranger to playing baseball on the world stage with some of the biggest names in the game. In fact, in 2011, the slugger was on the USA 18U Gold Medal team that also included Alex Bregman, Chase De Jong, Addison Russell, and David Dahl.

It's been no secret that Gallo has consistently said he wants to be one of the best in the game. His goal is to continue to make the All-Star team, while also being in the MVP conversation every single year. Playing on a USA team that could include players like Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, and other perennial superstars would only serve to validate the work Gallo has put in to revamp his swing and style of play.

Of course there is still a year to go, and hopefully some type of a MLB season to be played before any decisions are made as to who makes the cut for the USA World Baseball Classic squad. Until then, expect Gallo to continue his trademarked work ethic to continue to become one of the best in the game.

