Texas Rangers Get Injury Updates on Three Promising Minor League Arms
The Texas Rangers have dealt with a number of injuries to their pitching staff early on in the 2025 season, and that hasn't just been limited to the major league roster.
There have been plenty of stays on the IL to go around for arms up and down the Rangers organization, with three more Triple-A righties getting put on the shelf most recently.
According to Dallas News Rangers beat reporter Shawn McFarland, General Manager Ross Fenstermaker confirmed on Tuesday evening that right-handed pitchers Marc Church, Winston Santos, and Paul Bonzagni have all been placed on the IL due to dfferent injuries.
Church is probably the most notable among the three, as he is the only name here that has MLB experience. He made his Big League debut toward the end of last season, before making the Opening Day roster for the Rangers after an impressive spring.
Church was quickly optioned back down to Triple-A Round Rock after a rocky start however, struggling to consistently find the strike zone against MLB caliber hitters.
Thankfully, the right oblique injury he sustained doesn't appear to be to serious which is reflected in Texas only putting him on the seven-day IL. With a strong showing upon return, Church could very well make his way back up to the MLB roster once more.
The injury to Santos, on the other hand, appears to be a bit more significant. The righty flame thrower is currently ranked as the Rangers' third best minor league prospect, and was expected to take a massive leap in 2025.
Santos had started the season off strong for Double-A Frisco, posting a 3.18 ERA across two starts. Now he'll be sidelined for at least a couple of months while he rehabs the back injury he is dealing with.
Last but certainly not least is 23-year-old Bonzagni, who started the season off with High-A Hub City. As per McFarland, the team is still awaiting further testing to see just how bad his potential injury ends up being. That being said, elbow injuries are always a cause for concern for young pitchers, especially ones who have already had to endure Tommy John.
For the Rangers, this just continues the early season trend of promising young pitchers dealing with the injury bug. Hopefully all three are able to make full recoveries, and this is the last injury news Texas has to hear about for a while.