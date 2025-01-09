Texas Rangers Given Surprising Slot in Inaugural MLB Power Rankings
As the winter starts to come to a head, free agency nearly complete with just a few talented stars left to be grabbed and the trade market coming to a close, now is the time to start taking a look at how each team stacks up to one another.
As such, MLB.com has just released their inaugural MLB power rankings, taking a close look at how each team improved (or didn't) this offseason and predicting how the 2025 MLB season may shake out.
For the Texas Rangers, the 2024 MLB season did not go as planned after coming off of a Cinderella World Series run that saw them take home their first franchise championship in 2023.
This winter, Texas was active. They shipped off Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals in return for Robert Garcia, a talented left-handed relief pitcher. They then added outfielder Joc Pederson in free agency and pulled off a trade with the Miami Marlins for first baseman Jake Burger.
The Rangers didn't stop there as they then went out and reshaped their bullpen, a unit that manager Bruce Bochy is legendary at managing.
Still, through all the improvements, MLB.com ranked Texas at just 16 in their first power rankings.
"The title defense did not go well at all, but the Rangers look to be considerably better in 2025," writes Will Leitch. "They’ve rebuilt their bullpen, and they’ve added power with the acquisitions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger. Plus, don’t forget: Jacob deGrom is going to be back … and maybe just healthy. And we know what happens when deGrom is healthy."
As mentioned, deGrom is the linchpin in all of this for the Rangers. A healthy deGrom is an absolute game changer for the franchise but the prolific ace has started just nine games for Texas in two seasons. He has hardly been a factor for the team and has frustrated fans with his inability to take the mound.
If deGrom can stay healthy, the offense perform to any degree like they did in 2023 and the revamped bullpen can be effective, then the 16 in the initial power rankings may just be a laughing matter come October.