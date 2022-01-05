Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan Voted Into Hall of Fame

    On this day, the 'Ryan Express' punched its ticket to the Baseball Hall of Fame in near-unanimous fashion

    On this date in baseball history, former Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

    On Jan. 5, 1999, the expected happened, as Ryan, the 26-year veteran who changed the face of the Rangers’ organization in the last five seasons of his career, earned his ticket to the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

    Ryan’s selection was near-unanimous by the Baseball Writers Association of America. At the time, 491 of the BBWAA’s 497 voters selected Ryan, giving him a vote percentage of 98.79. Only four players, as of 2021, had better percentages: Tom Seaver (a former Ryan teammate with the New York Mets), Ken Griffey Jr., Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera, who is the only player unanimously elected to the Hall.

    Despite playing just five seasons for the Rangers, Ryan selected a Rangers cap for his plaque in Cooperstown. With the Rangers, Ryan nailed down his place in Cooperstown by hurling his sixth and seventh no-hitters, notching his 5,000th strikeout, and claiming his 300th career win. Ryan’s career ended with a Major League-leading 5,714 career strikeouts and seven career no-hitters, along with the most games with 15 more strikeouts (26), and the most strikeouts in a single season (383). Ryan played 27 seasons, the most of any Major League player.

    With the Rangers, Ryan went 51-39, with a 3.43 ERA, and 939 strikeouts. But, beyond the stats he put up, Ryan gave the Rangers a legitimate superstar for the first time in its history, a known baseball name and was still pitching like he was in his prime, even though he was in his 40s by that point.

    Recommended Articles

    Jun 1, 2020; Arlington, Texas, United States; A shadow box featuring Texas Rangers former pitcher Nolan Ryan is seen on the concourse during the first day of public tours at Globe Life Field.
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan Voted Into Hall of Fame

    On this day, the 'Ryan Express' punched its ticket to the Baseball Hall of Fame in near-unanimous fashion

    19 seconds ago
    Aug 2, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan outfielder Seiya Suzuki (51) celebrates after scoring a run against USA in a second round baseball game during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part III: Rangers Land Seiya Suzuki

    In this series, we're looking at potential signings or trades the Texas Rangers could make once the lockout is over.

    22 hours ago
    texas-rangers-even-after-all-that-spending-will-they-actually-improve
    Play

    Rangers Rebuild: DFW Year in Review - Top 21 Stories

    Cowboys can’t hog all the headlines as Rangers flex some 2021 news-making muscle

    Dec 31, 2021

    The 1999 Class was stellar. It featured Ryan, George Brett, Robin Yount and Orlando Cepeda.

    Also on this date …

    Jan. 5, 2011: Adrián Beltré signed a free-agent contract with the Rangers. He played with the Rangers until his retirement after the end of the 2018 season, and left the game as one of handful of players to have at least 3,000 career hits.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Jun 1, 2020; Arlington, Texas, United States; A shadow box featuring Texas Rangers former pitcher Nolan Ryan is seen on the concourse during the first day of public tours at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Rangers History Today: Nolan Ryan Voted Into Hall of Fame

    19 seconds ago
    Aug 2, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team Japan outfielder Seiya Suzuki (51) celebrates after scoring a run against USA in a second round baseball game during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mandi Wright-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part III: Rangers Land Seiya Suzuki

    22 hours ago
    texas-rangers-even-after-all-that-spending-will-they-actually-improve
    News

    Rangers Rebuild: DFW Year in Review - Top 21 Stories

    Dec 31, 2021
    Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) hits a double and drives in a run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Kyle Seager, The 'Ranger Killer', Announces Retirement

    Dec 30, 2021
    Kenny Rogers
    News

    Rangers History Today: A Reunion With Rogers

    Dec 29, 2021
    Sep 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo (17) hugs teammates after the game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Shin-Soo Choo Signing

    Dec 27, 2021
    May 1974; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers manager Billy Martin argues a call. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Billy Martin Passes Away in Automobile Accident

    Dec 25, 2021
    Texas Rangers cap worn Bert Blyleven on September 22, 1977 when he pitched a no-hit game against the California Angels. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame Library)
    News

    Rangers History Today: Former Owner Brad Corbett Passes Away

    Dec 24, 2021
    Aug 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim (28) arrives home to teammates celebrating his walk-off home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Bally Sports Southwest to Host 'Texas Rangers Christmas Marathon'

    Dec 23, 2021