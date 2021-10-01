October 1, 2021
Rangers History Today: 95 Wins In 1999

On this day, the Texas Rangers concluded the 1999 season with a franchise record for most wins in a season.
On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers set a club record (at the time) for most wins in a single season.

The moment came on September 30, 1999. Even though the Rangers had lost their third-straight game, falling to Anaheim, 1-0, the Rangers finished the season 95-67.

That season the Rangers won their third American League West title in four years. And, with their 95 victories, they passed the 1977 Rangers for most in a single season. The '77 Rangers won 94 games despite having four managers: Frank Lucchesi (31-31) , Eddie Stanky (1-0) , Connie Ryan (2-4) and Billy Hunter (60-33). But those Rangers didn’t win the division.

The 1999 team did, though it didn’t lead to much more than another American League Divisional Series exit against the New York Yankees.

The 2011 Rangers broke the record set by that 1999 team by winning 96 games, part of a four-year streak in which the club won at least 90 games.

Also on this date …

September 30, 1984: California pitcher Mike Witt throws a perfect game against the Rangers, winning 1-0. The Angels scored their only run off Charlie Hough, which was unearned.

September 30, 1998: The Rangers lose to the New York Yankees, 3-1, in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankees Stadium.

September 30, 2005: Alfonso Soriano steals two bases against the Los Angeles Angels and becomes the first Ranger to join the 30/30 club (30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season).

September 30, 2007: With the conclusion of the 2007 season, Michael Young added to his team record with his fifth 200-hit season, finishing the season with 201 hits. He became the sixth player in Major League history since 1900 to have at least five consecutive 200-hit seasons.

September 30, 2011: The Rangers falls to the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-0, in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

September 30, 2013: The Rangers lost Game No. 163 to Tampa Bay, 5-2, a one-game playoff to decide the final spot in the American League postseason.

