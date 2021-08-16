Rangers History Today: A Rare Triple Play vs Angels

On this day, the Rangers did something that no team had done for more than a century when they beat the Angels.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, they turned a triple play, and it was a rare one at that.

That moment came on August 16, 2018 and you could be forgiven if you missed it in person. Just 18,398 fans chose to deal with the 97-degree heat at Globe Life Park in Arlington. With the Rangers mired in last place, and their opponent, the Los Angeles Angels, just above them in the standings, there wasn’t much reason to come to the park. The Angels decided to throw a bullpen game.

The Rangers won, 8-6, and did so after falling behind 4-0 early in the game. In the fourth inning, the Angels had a chance to add to their lead, but instead helped the Rangers make a bit of history.

The Angels loaded the bases with no one out. Trouble appeared to loom ahead for the Rangers until David Fletcher hit a line drive to Jurickson Profar at third base.

Or at least everyone thought it was a line drive. It was one of those low-to-the-ground line drives, and only Profar realized that the ball had hit the ground before it actually went into his glove. The ball was fair — and live.

All of the Angels runners retreated back to their bases. Profar had the presence of mind to step on third base, which forced out Eric Young Jr., who was at second base. Then, when Taylor Ward slipped off third base, Profar tagged him for the second out. To get the third out, Profar had to relay the ball to Rougned Odor at second base, and Odor had to run down and tag out Kole Calhoun, who was stuck between first and second base, trying to figure out what was going on.

Oddly enough, in the replay era of baseball, the Angels didn’t challenge the play. And the Rangers accomplished something no team had since 1912 — a triple play in which the batter was not retired.

