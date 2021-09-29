September 29, 2021
Publish date:

Rangers History Today: A-Rod's First 50-Homer Season In Texas

Alex Rodriguez is a controversial figure in baseball history, but he became the first shortstop to do this in 2001
Author:

On this date in franchise history, Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez became the first shortstop in Major League history to hit 50 home runs in a season.

The moment came on September 28, 2001, as Rodriguez hit his home run in an 11-2 victory over the Anaheim Angels.

Rodriguez started his career in Seattle and came to the Rangers on what was, at the time, the largest contract in sports history: 10 years, $252 million. Rodriguez played three years in Texas, and the Rangers never had a winning record. The Rangers traded Rodriguez to the New York Yankees after the 2003 season, receiving, among others, second baseman Alfonso Soriano in return.

Rodriguez hit 52 home runs in that 2001 season, playing in all 162 games in his first season in Texas. He was an All-Star and finished sixth in Most Valuable Player voting.

The following season, Rodriguez bettered that mark, hitting 57 home runs and finishing second in MVP voting in the American League. He also won his first Gold Glove. In 2003, he hit a league-leading 47 home runs and won the AL MVP award.

Rodriguez did play a long career, winning a World Series with the New York Yankees and finishing his career with a .295 batting average, 696 home runs and 2,086 runs batted in. Rodriguez also found himself embroiled in scandal after he admitted to using steroids, was caught using human growth hormone after that admission and was eventually suspended for the 2014 season.

Also on this date …

September 28, 2011: Michael Young finishes the season with a batting average of .338, the third-best in franchise history at the time.

September 28, 2017: The official groundbreaking ceremony takes place for the Rangers’ newest stadium, Globe Life Field.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

