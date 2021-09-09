September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Rangers History Today: Avoiding A No-Hitter

Domingo Cedeño may be a footnote in Texas Rangers history, but on this day he saved them from a little bit of history that no team wants.
Author:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Domingo Cedeno saved the Rangers from being no-hit as they fell to the Detroit Tigers.

On September 9, 1997, the Rangers were stumbling toward a losing season after winning the American League West crown just one year prior. The Rangers were on the road at old Tiger Stadium, with Rangers starter Rick Helling facing Tigers starter Scott Sanders.

While the Rangers lost, 4-0, Helling had a solid evening, going more than seven innings, giving up six hits and four runs.

But Sanders nearly ended up with the highlight of his career. Sitting on a 4-12 record going into the game, he went the distance, giving up just one hit, while striking out eight and walking one.

Domingo Cedeño was the Ranger who kept Sanders from reaching history.

Cedeño played seven seasons in the Majors, and oddly 1997 was his most productive season in the big leagues, as he set a career high with 365 at-bats. He hit .282 that season — also a career high — and hit .252 for his career, which ended in 1999 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers
Play

Rangers History Today: Avoiding A No-Hitter

Domingo Cedeño may be a footnote in Texas Rangers history, but on this day he saved them from a little bit of history that no team wants.

Sep 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) celebrates with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) after scoring in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Play

Rangers 'Out-Grind' D-Backs In Fourth Straight Win

For the first time in 2021, the Rangers have won four straight games on the road, and it's because of the growth of the young Texas hitters.

Jun 30, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Play

Rangers vs Diamondbacks: Starting Lineups, Eli White Undergoes Surgery

The Texas Rangers look to win their fourth straight game as they wrap up a quick two-game series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for Sanders, a no-hitter certainly would have been the highlight of a seven-year MLB career that saw him go 34-45 with a 4.86 ERA.

That season, there were just two no-hitters in the Majors. One was authored by a former Ranger, Kevin Brown, who tossed one on June 10 as a Florida Marlin against the San Francisco Giants. The other, on July 12, was a combined, extra-inning no-hitter tossed by Francisco Cordova and Ricardo Rincon, as the Pirates beat the Houston Astros.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Texas Rangers
News

Rangers History Today: Avoiding A No-Hitter

Sep 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) celebrates with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) after scoring in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Game Day

Rangers 'Out-Grind' D-Backs In Fourth Straight Win

Jun 30, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
Game Day

Rangers vs Diamondbacks: Starting Lineups, Eli White Undergoes Surgery

Jon Daniels
Podcasts

PODCAST: Rangers Talk & The Jon Daniels Debate

Sep 7, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder DJ Peters (38) hits an RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning at Chase Field.
Game Day

Key Fourth Inning, Strong Pitching Give Rangers Third Straight Win

Aug 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Nick Snyder (57) reacts after giving up a run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Diamondbacks: Starting Lineups, Howard Returns, Snyder To Injured List

Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Predicting Rangers 2022 Opening Day Roster 1.0: Position Players

Sep 6, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (62) delivers against the Los Angeles Angels in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium.
Game Day

A.J. Alexy Makes MLB History As Rangers Shutout Angels In 4-0 Win

Texas Rangers
News

Rangers History Today: Sheldon Plays All Nine Positions In One Game