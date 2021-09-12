September 12, 2021
Rangers History Today: Ending A Game With A ... Tie?

You never want to tie a game in baseball, but on this date the Texas Rangers did so for the first time.
Author:

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers experienced a franchise first — a tie game.

That moment came on September 12, 1974, as the Rangers visited the Chicago White Sox at old Comiskey Park. Just 3,821 saw the first tie in Rangers history, as the two clubs ended up knotted at 2-2 after six innings, before the game was called due to rain.

So, why not make up the remainder of the game? Well, the two teams did face each other against on September 21-22 in Arlington, but neither team needed to play the game, as it had no bearing the playoff race.

Now here’s the weird part. The Rangers had two more tied games in the first 10 years of the franchise’s time in Arlington. Both of those games came against the White Sox, both of them were played at old Comiskey Park, and both were called a tie due to rain.

Also on this date…

September 12, 1991: Nolan Ryan and the Texas Rangers defeated the Minnesota Twins, 4-3. In doing so, Ryan became the second pitcher in Major League history to win at least 10 games in 20 different seasons. The other? Don Sutton, who had 10 or more wins in 21 career seasons. Sutton, like Ryan, is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Ryan’s victory was also No. 312 of his career, that moved him ahead of his former Mets teammate, Tom Seaver, for 14th place in MLB history.

September 12, 1993: Nolan Ryan pitches his final game at Arlington Stadium, a 4-2 Twins victory. It just happened to be Nolan Ryan Appreciation Night.

