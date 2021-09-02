Rangers History Today: Sundberg Reaches 1,000 Hits

On this day, 'Sunny' became the first Rangers player in team history to reach four digits in hits.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, catcher Jim Sundberg became the first player to record 1,000 hits as a Ranger.

On September 2, 1983, the Rangers were starting a long homestand at Arlington Stadium against the Kansas City Royals. Sundberg hit in the No. 8 position for the Rangers, and with his only hit of the day reached 1,000 hits for his career. Charlie Hough took the complete game shutout victory.

It wasn’t clear at the time, but 1983 would be the last season of Sundberg’s first stint with the team. He broke in with the Rangers in 1974 and earned an All-Star Game appearance as a rookie and finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He became a mainstay in the Rangers’ lineup for a decade, earning another All-Star Game appearance in 1978, earning a reputation as one of the game’s best defensive catchers. He won six straight Gold Gloves from 1976-81.

But, in the offseason, the Rangers traded Sundberg to the Milwaukee Brewers for another catcher, Ned Yost. Yost was not the upgrade the Rangers were hoping for, as he hit .182. Sundberg hit .262 and went to the All-Star Game for the third time. After his one season with Milwaukee, Sundberg ended up in Kansas City, where he spent three seasons and earned a World Series ring in 1985.

Sundberg’s career ended with the Rangers in 1989. He later assumed a role in the Rangers’ front office and has a place in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Also on this date …

September 2, 2011: The Rangers shut out the Boston Red Sox, 10-0, which was the Rangers’ 23rd shutout of the season, setting a team record. Derek Holland took the win for the Rangers to improve to 13-5.

September 2, 2012: Jurickson Profar replaced Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez as the youngest Ranger to hit a home run, when he went deep against Cleveland.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook