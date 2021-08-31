What Does Trevor Story Say About Rangers Rumors?

Trevor Story made a triumphant return to DFW with his second consecutive multi-homer game at Globe Life Field. Of course, this only fans the flame for fans that want to see Story hitting bombs for the Rangers, not against them.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is set to hit the free agent market at season's end. Despite the Texas Rangers' abysmal record, they've been tied to Story in multiple reports throughout the season as a potential suitor this winter.

In the small sample size of games, it sure seems like Story enjoys hitting at Globe Life Field. In Monday night's series opener with the Rangers, Story made a triumphant return to his native Dallas-Fort Worth, parking two home runs into the seats, driving in all three of his team's runs. In addition, it was his second straight multi-homer game at the new home of the Rangers.

However, Story also remembers a ball from last season that was hit to the deepest part of Globe Life Field that surely would have been a home run at Coors Field or at the former home of the Rangers, now dubbed Choctaw Stadium. Even so, Story is excited about the new ballpark for players and fans alike.

"Just from playing the little amount of games we have and taking BP, it plays pretty big up the middle; to straightaway left too," Story said prior to Monday night's game. "I guess it's fair other than that. But the overall feeling of the stadium is pretty special in my eyes."

Story was drafted out of Irving High School as the 45th overall selection in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Rockies. He lives in DFW during the offseason, so his ties to the area are still strong. That was further exemplified by the 40-50 friends and family members in attendance for Story's return home.

“It’s something me and my wife had circled on the calendar,” Story said. “It’s great to see our family and be home for the next three days.”

Even though it is a contract year for Story, it's been a trying season for the 28-year-old. He's constantly been engulfed in trade rumors, and expected to be sent somewhere else before July 30's deadline. Much to his surprise — and confusion — the Rockies opted to not part with the two-time All-Star.

Add in an elbow injury in late May that stunted his attempt to turn around a slow start to the season, and you've got yourself the perfect recipe for a frustrating season.

"It's been pretty hectic," Story said. "Just for me, I've been a little bit inconsistent. I guess that's the best way to describe it. But I feel good about finishing strong, and that's my main focus."

Through 115 games this season, Story is slashing .249/.326/.462/.788 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI. He's on pace to have his worst year since 2017, where he posted a .765 OPS and had a bWAR of only 2.6. Even with the down year for Story, there are still many Rangers fans that want him hitting bombs at Globe Life Field for the Rangers in 2022 instead of against them.

After all, when Story is himself, he's one of the better players in baseball. He broke out as a rookie in 2016 with a .909 OPS and 4.3 bWAR, and also finished fourth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting. In his two All-Star seasons in 2018-2019, Story posted a .914 and .917 OPS respectively, and had a remarkable 7.0 bWAR in 2019. Story also had a very good performance in 2020's truncated season, posting an .874 OPS and led the NL in triples and stolen bases.

But there are the skeptical fans — those who look at Story home/road splits and believe he's just another benefactor of the Coors Field effect. However, there are plenty of hitters who have left Colorado and maintained their performance at the plate. OPS+ is a great stat to gauge a player's performance since it adjusts for external factors like a ballpark.

Matt Holliday, Seth Smith, Dexter Fowler and Chris Iannetta all had a higher OPS+ after leaving Colorado. Story's former teammate Nolan Arenado has posted the same 121 OPS+ this season with the St. Louis Cardinals after spending eight years in Colorado.

The cause for the drastic difference between numbers at Coors Field and how they fall on the road is strongly tied to a balancing act of the constant adjustment to how the altitude impacts the shape or life on pitches. The unceasing back-and-forth between the altitude and many different factors on the road have hindered many Rockies hitters over the years.

"It's a tricky thing," Story said. "It's something that I think is real. It's something you kind of have to account for and practice for. Obviously, it's still a work in progress. But it's a challenge. It's a part of our reality and it's something we have to deal with."

As for his future, whether it be in Texas or anywhere else, Story was predictably tight-lipped about the situation. Story grew up a Rangers fan and attended many games across the street, but he isn't about to tip his hand on where he might end up this winter.

"I'm trying to be where my feet are at, honestly," Story said. "I'm really trying to focus on that and finishing strong. I know the offseason and the winter will take care of itself."

Even when pressed by the media to see if those feet of his could be permanently fixed in Arlington, Story came back with some quick wit.

"I mean, they're here in the offseason," Story laughed.

So hold off on the "Story to the Rangers" tweets. For now, enjoy two more games of the hometown kid in Rockies purple and black at Globe Life Field. We'll have to wait and see if he ever dons Rangers red, white and blue.

