Rangers History Today: Benoit's Seven-Inning Save

If you think saves can just be one inning, a Rangers rookie proved everyone wrong against the Baltimore Orioles.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, we found out that some saves last longer than others.

On September 3, 2002, the Rangers were facing the Baltimore Orioles, and Texas managed to win 7-1 by throwing a one-hitter. But it was not a conventional one-hitter. Not at all.

Aaron Myette started the game and managed to get himself ejected two pitches into the game. Given his abrupt exit, the Rangers forced Todd Van Poppel up out of the bullpen, warmed him up and he was able to throw two hitless innings.

By then, Van Poppel was in line for the win, as the Rangers scored three runs in the top of the second inning. But the Rangers pulled him from the game in the bottom of the third inning and brought in a rookie reliever, Joaquin Benoit.

Benoit threw the next seven innings, and he threw hitless baseball until giving up a triple to Jerry Hairston in the ninth inning, which led to the Orioles’ only run of the game.

While it led to Van Poppel’s third win of the season, it also led to Benoit’s first career save. In fact, his seven-inning save was the longest in Major League history since saves became a stat in 1969.

As for Benoit? The native of the Dominican Republic put together a long, productive career as a spot starter and reliever from 2001 to 2017. He went 58-49 with 53 saves and spent the first eight years of his career with the Rangers. He played for eight different teams.

Also on this date …

September 3, 1989: Dean Palmer recorded his first Major League hit, coming off Kansas City’s Larry McWilliams.

September 3, 1999: Todd Zeile hit his 20th home run of the season, giving the Rangers five players with 20 or more home runs for the first time in team history. Later that season, Rusty Greer would reach 20 home runs to give the Rangers six players with 20 or more home runs.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook