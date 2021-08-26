August 26, 2021
Rangers History Today: 'Stream'-lining A New Era of Major League Baseball

On this day, the Texas Rangers helped Major League Baseball usher in the era on streaming games on the internet.
Author:

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers helped start the ‘streaming’ era of Major League Baseball television coverage.

On August 26, 2002, the Texas Rangers faced the New York Yankees in a game that was streamed digitally by MLB.com. It was the first MLB game to be shown as a live stream, as 30,000 people logged on to MLB.com to watch the game, which the Yankees won, 10-3. Future Rangers second baseman Alfonso Soriano set a Yankees club record for most home runs in a season by a second baseman.

The streaming of the Yankees-Rangers game was a novelty back then. As of 2021, practically all MLB games can be streamed on TV and the internet.

Also on this date…

August 26, 2011: The Texas Rangers hosted the Los Angeles Angels and win, 11-7. The Angels came into the game hot, having won six straight and attempting to catch the Rangers in the American League West race. The Rangers took care of that, thanks to a sterling performance by left-handed starter Derek Holland, who gave up one run and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings, as the Rangers built an 11-0 lead through six innings. Nelson Cruz hit two home runs and drove in six runs, going 4-for-5 at the plate. David Murphy and Michael Young each had three hits, and Elvis Andrus, Mike Napoli and Mitch Moreland each had two hits. 

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rangers and pushed their lead to three games in the division. The Rangers won two out of three in the set, emerged with a three-game lead, and managed to hold off the Angels the rest of the way.

