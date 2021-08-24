Rangers History Today: Tom Schieffer Inducted Into Franchise Hall Of Fame

On this day, the Rangers made another induction into their franchise Hall of Fame, installing a former team president and general partner.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the team inducted their 10th class into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

On August 23, 2014, former Texas Rangers executive Tom Schieffer became the 17th honoree, and the fourth non-player to earn the distinction.

Schieffer joined the group that bought the Rangers from Eddie Chiles in 1989, led by George W. Bush and Rusty Rose. Schieffer’s first job with the Rangers was to secure the deal with the city of Arlington to build a new stadium, which became The Ballpark in Arlington and was opened in 1994.

He became president of the Rangers in 1991 and served in that capacity until 1999, a year after Tom Hicks purchased the team. With Schieffer running the franchise, the Rangers won their first three division titles in team history — 1996, 1998 and 1999.

Schieffer had previously served in the Texas House of Representatives from 1973-79, and his connection to Bush led to appointments as the U.S. Ambassador to Australia from 2001-05 and the U.S. Ambassador to Japan from 2005-09.

Before Schieffer, the other non-players to enter the Rangers Hall of Fame were former Arlington Mayor Tom Vandergriff, late Rangers play-by-play announcer Mark Holtz, and Rangers radio play-by-play announcer and Red Smith Award winner Eric Nadel.

Also on this date …

August 23, 1997: Rusty Greer hits two home runs and drives in six runs for the second straight game as the Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox, 13-8.

August 23, 2010: The Rangers came two outs away from a combined no-hitter against the Minnesota Twins. Rich Harden, Matt Harrison, Darren O'Day and Neftali Feliz kept Minnesota hitless until Joe Mauer singled with one out.

