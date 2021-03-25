With Rangers Slugger Khris Davis Out, Who Will Replace Him?

Texas Rangers slugger Khris Davis is set to miss the start of the season. Who will replace him?

The Texas Rangers just can't catch a break this spring as they just revealed that right-handed slugger Khris Davis will miss the start of the season due to a quad strain. The grade-two strain means that Davis will miss at least three-to-four weeks.

It was no surprise that the Rangers were in desperate need of a power right-handed bat in the lineup, and Davis was supposed to fit that role. Potential names that could surface to help replace his power and production are Charlie Culberson, Andy Ibáñez and Adolis García.

All three have had substantial springs and each brings different strengths to what could be the final spot on the roster, and a likely bench role. However, all three players are non-roster invitees, which means to add one of them would require a potentially difficult 40-man roster move.

Culberson has had a good showing at the plate during Cactus League play as he has hit to the tune of a .368 batting average over the course of 25 plate appearances. He has never been the player to hit for power, but his veteran approach at the plate, coupled with his defensive versatility, increases his shot at making the roster.

Ibáñez on the other hand has come up through the Rangers minor league system, and Texas knows exactly what they would be getting from him if added to the roster. He can play multiple positions within the infield and he does have some pop to his swing, more so than Culberson.

In 2019, Ibáñez hit 20 home runs at Triple-A Nashville over the course of 121 games and had an .871 OPS. The fact that he is homegrown, and has had a good showing this spring, places him firmly in a competitive position to make the team.

Perhaps the most intriguing name of the three is García. If Davis' power is what will be missed most, then García seems the most logical player to help mitigate the loss. This spring he has hit two home runs, has 11 RBI, and has a massive 1.304 OPS. Manager Chris Woodward has been impressed with his bat this spring.

"He's been impressive," Woodward said of García. "The quality of at-bat has been as good as I've ever seen him. I know it's from him putting in a ton of work into controlling the strike zone, staying short with his move, staying in the middle of the field. ... I can't say enough about how much better this guy has gotten. With Khris Davis going down, obviously that's an opening that he is trying to make a push for."

In a sense, the decision Woodward and Co. has to make is if he wants a versatile veteran in Culberson, an adaptable prospect like Ibáñez, or a guy who hit 32 home runs in 2019 with Triple-A Memphis, and has some Major League Baseball experience in García.

