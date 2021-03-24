Reunited: Round Rock To Host Alternate Training Site For Rangers

Before the Triple-A season gets underway, Round Rock will host the Alternate Training Site for the Texas Rangers.

The Round Rock Express announced on Tuesday that the Texas Rangers have selected Dell Diamond to host the club’s Alternate Training Site prior to the start of the Triple-A season.

“We are grateful to Mike Daly, Paul Kruger and the entire Rangers player development staff for allowing us to host their Alternate Training Site,” Round Rock Express General Manager Tim Jackson said in a press release. “Many of the players that will report to Dell Diamond in April will likely be members of the Express at some point in 2021, so for them to be able to familiarize themselves with this great ballpark and the city of Round Rock will be a huge benefit as we head into the summer.”

Earlier this year, the Rangers reunited with the Express as their Triple-A affiliate after an eight-year relationship from 2011-2018.

In accordance with Major League Baseball protocols, a group of 20 to 28 players not added to the Rangers’ 26-man Opening Day roster will report to Round Rock to continue preparation for the Minor League Baseball season.

The group of players for the Alternate Training Site is expected to be announced prior to Opening Day on Thursday, April 1. Those players will report to Round Rock in early April with workouts at Dell Diamond expected to begin the following week.

The Express and the Rangers are working with MLB to find a way for a limited number of fans to attend select workouts, scrimmages and potential exhibition games. Additional information on health and safety protocols at the Alternate Training Site are expected in the coming days.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Triple-A season was delayed a month. The Round Rock Express will open their 2021 Triple-A West League season on Thursday, May 6 at home against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

In addition to serving as the Alternate Training Site for the Rangers, Dell Diamond will also continue to serve as Williamson County’s largest COVID-19 vaccination hub. Approximately 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered per day in Dell Diamond’s east parking lot.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

READ MORE: Rangers Opening Day Roster Projection 3.0

READ MORE: How Will Rangers Fans Be Impacted By Major TV Change?

READ MORE: Rangers Trio Finding Their Stride At The Plate

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook