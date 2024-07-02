Texas Rangers Marcus Semien Trails Rival Houston Astros Jose Altuve In All-Star Game Voting
Part of hosting an All-Star Game is the hope that the host team will have at least one player in the starting lineup.
For the Texas Rangers, their only shot is second baseman Marcus Semien. And, after one day of voting, he needs help.
MLB released the percentages for the first day of phase two voting for the All-Star Game on Monday and Semien, who is trying to start for the second straight season, had just 44% of the vote.
The part that stings is who is leading him after one day — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.
Semien was one of five Rangers who were voted into the starting lineup last July, including catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung and outfielder Adolis García.
With the Rangers languishing under .500 and Jung having missed most of the season with an injury, Semien was the only Texas player to get through phase one voting.
Phase two voting continues until noon eastern on Wednesday. The ballot is available online and on mobile devices at mlb.com/vote. Fans can only vote once per day.
Semien was also a member of the 2021 AL All-Star team while with the Toronto Blue Jays. He signed with Texas before the 2022 season.
Altuve is an All-Star Game veteran and is seeking a ninth bid in the game. He hasn’t been an All-Star since 2022.
The leaders at other positions include Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman, Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson, Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez, Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez and the outfield duo of the New York Yankees’ Juan Soto and Cleveland’s Steven Kwan.
There are only two starting spots up for grabs in the outfield because New York Yankees slugger was the top vote-getter in the AL in phase one and received an automatic starting spot.
The reserves and pitching staff will be released this weekend. Those are selected from a player vote and by the MLB office.