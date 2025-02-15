Texas Rangers Might Have Solid Internal Option To Help Fix Bullpen Woes
With pitchers and catchers reporting for the Texas Rangers, the franchise is getting prepared for a bounce back year in 2025.
Coming into Spring Training, the Rangers are looking like a real contender once again in the American League.
This winter, they were able to strengthen what was already one of the best lineups in baseball. The additions of Jake Burger and Joc Pederson will provide Texas with more depth and slugging ability. Furthermore, with a few talented young players in the batting order as well, the natural progression of them improving is also likely.
In the starting rotation, the Rangers are fortunate to have a lot of arms coming back to full health. The unit had to deal with a lot of injuries last year, which contributed to the team struggling.
If Jacob deGrom especially is back and healthy, Texas might have one of the best pitchers in the league finally leading the rotation like they hoped when they signed him.
However, while both of those aspects on the roster appear to be very strong, the bullpen is an area that will see a lot of new faces this winter.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the biggest question mark for the Rangers heading into the year being their bullpen, especially at closer.
“Heading into the season with a closer-by-committee approach could be what derails what otherwise looks like a championship-caliber roster.”
Losing Kirby Yates, Jose Leclerc, and likely David Robertson is a lot to try and make up for. Yates was one of the best closers in baseball last year, and him signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers was a major blow.
With the team trying to limit their spending on bullpen arms help to stay under the luxury tax threshold, an in-house option coming from a surplus in the rotation could make sense.
Jon Gray was one of the pitchers who missed some time last year due to injury, and a transition into the bullpen might make sense. In 2024, he totaled a 5-6 record with a 4.47 ERA. The numbers weren’t great for the veteran, and with some young arms trying to force their way into the rotation, a move might make sense.
Whether it be now or during the season, the bullpen and late-inning situations will be a priority to figure out.
With all the talent elsewhere on the team, making sure that they could close out games could stand between them and competing for another championship.