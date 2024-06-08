Texas Rangers Negotiating Contract Extension With World Series Winning GM
Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young is in the final year of his contract. Team owner Ray Davis is working to change that.
The Dallas Morning News reported that Davis and the Rangers are negotiating an extension to his contract.
Davis told the paper in a statement that he and Young have had discussions for “a couple of months” about a contract extension. He also said the team’s immediate focus is defending their World Series title.
Young’s lack of a contract beyond this season is curious. Most managers and general managers usually receive an extension after a successful season. For instance, the Dallas Mavericks have extended head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison, with the Mavs in the NBA Finals.
Young helped assemble the Rangers first World Series title in 2023. He took over the organization in August of 2022 after Davis fired long-time president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.
Daniels hired Young away from Major League Baseball two years prior to that to serve as the team’s general manager.
While he inherited the apparatus that Daniels build, Young made important decisions once he assumed full leadership of the baseball side of the house.
Those decisions included hiring Bruce Bochy as manager, signing pitchers Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney, trading for Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery and working low-cost, high-reward deals with players like outfielder Travis Jankowski. He and his baseball team also drafted outfielder Wyatt Langford last July, who made his MLB debut in March.
Young is a Dallas native who went to Highland Park and, at one time, pitched for the Rangers.
