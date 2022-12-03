The Texas Rangers want to sign two veteran starters this offseason, and the New York Yankees' Jameson Taillon could be the second.

The Texas Rangers are one of “many, many teams” in on trying to lure free-agent pitcher Jameson Taillon to sign a multi-year contract, reports the New York Post.

The report, which came on Saturday morning, came hours after the Rangers announced the signing of New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract.

Taillon would represent a free-agent pitcher on the next tier. deGrom was considered the top free-agent pitcher on the market.

The Post ranked Taillon as the No. 19 free agent on the market before free agency began and consulted an industry expert on what kind of salary each free agency could command. The expert projected Taillon would get a four-year deal worth $60 million.

That would be a good fit alongside the $185 million the Rangers just spent on deGrom. Taillon’s per-year salary, if that projection is accurate, would be $15 million per year.

The Rangers have stated repeatedly they hope to sign two veteran starting pitchers this offseason. The Rangers have been closely linked to San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon and Japanese free agent Kodai Senga. But the signing of deGrom might rule out signing either, depending on the cost.

Taillon, 30, has played in the Majors for six years. He has been with the New York Yankees the past two seasons and is coming off a career season in 2022 in which he went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA with a 1.128 WHIP. He also struck out 7.7 hitters per nine innings.

Taillon started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-19. His best season there was a 14-10 season in 2018 with a 3.20 ERA.

The Rangers now have four veteran starting pitchers under contract for next season — deGrom, Martín Pérez, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi. Pérez and Odorizzi are free agents after the 2023 season.

