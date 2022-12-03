Skip to main content

Rangers Chasing Yankees Pitcher Jameson Taillon

The Texas Rangers want to sign two veteran starters this offseason, and the New York Yankees' Jameson Taillon could be the second.

The Texas Rangers are one of “many, many teams” in on trying to lure free-agent pitcher Jameson Taillon to sign a multi-year contract, reports the New York Post.

The report, which came on Saturday morning, came hours after the Rangers announced the signing of New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract.

Taillon would represent a free-agent pitcher on the next tier. deGrom was considered the top free-agent pitcher on the market.

The Post ranked Taillon as the No. 19 free agent on the market before free agency began and consulted an industry expert on what kind of salary each free agency could command. The expert projected Taillon would get a four-year deal worth $60 million.

That would be a good fit alongside the $185 million the Rangers just spent on deGrom. Taillon’s per-year salary, if that projection is accurate, would be $15 million per year.

The Rangers have stated repeatedly they hope to sign two veteran starting pitchers this offseason. The Rangers have been closely linked to San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon and Japanese free agent Kodai Senga. But the signing of deGrom might rule out signing either, depending on the cost.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said the said is not done shopping. Texas has been linked closely linked to San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon and Japanese free agent Kodai Senga. Added a middle-of-the-order bat is also on the table.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers 'Roster is Not Complete'

Chris Young and Texas Rangers management have an opportunity to swing more deals at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.

By Matthew Postins
Jacob-deGrom-free-agency-2-reasons-Rangers-must-break-bank-for-ace
Play

'Tired of Losing': Jacob deGrom Blockbuster Signing Backs Up Rangers Talk

By signing Jacob deGrom, the Rangers have done something with starting pitching that has no equal in franchise history.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) hits an RBI single to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brewers, Mariners Make Trade

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins

Taillon, 30, has played in the Majors for six years. He has been with the New York Yankees the past two seasons and is coming off a career season in 2022 in which he went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA with a 1.128 WHIP. He also struck out 7.7 hitters per nine innings.

Taillon started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-19. His best season there was a 14-10 season in 2018 with a 3.20 ERA.

The Rangers now have four veteran starting pitchers under contract for next season — deGrom, Martín Pérez, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi. Pérez and Odorizzi are free agents after the 2023 season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Rangers Chasing Yankees Pitcher Jameson Taillon

The Texas Rangers want to sign two veteran starters this offseason, and the New York Yankees' Jameson Taillon could be the second.

The Texas Rangers are one of “many, many teams” in on trying to lure free-agent pitcher Jameson Taillon to sign a multi-year contract, reports the New York Post.

The report, which came on Saturday morning, came hours after the Rangers announced the signing of New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract.

Taillon would represent a free-agent pitcher on the next tier. deGrom was considered the top free-agent pitcher on the market.

The Post ranked Taillon as the No. 19 free agent on the market before free agency began and consulted an industry expert on what kind of salary each free agency could command. The expert projected Taillon would get a four-year deal worth $60 million.

That would be a good fit alongside the $185 million the Rangers just spent on deGrom. Taillon’s per-year salary, if that projection is accurate, would be $15 million per year.

The Rangers have stated repeatedly they hope to sign two veteran starting pitchers this offseason. The Rangers have been closely linked to San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon and Japanese free agent Kodai Senga. But the signing of deGrom might rule out signing either, depending on the cost.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said the said is not done shopping. Texas has been linked closely linked to San Francisco’s Carlos Rodon and Japanese free agent Kodai Senga. Added a middle-of-the-order bat is also on the table.

Taillon, 30, has played in the Majors for six years. He has been with the New York Yankees the past two seasons and is coming off a career season in 2022 in which he went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA with a 1.128 WHIP. He also struck out 7.7 hitters per nine innings.

Taillon started his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-19. His best season there was a 14-10 season in 2018 with a 3.20 ERA.

The Rangers now have four veteran starting pitchers under contract for next season — deGrom, Martín Pérez, Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi. Pérez and Odorizzi are free agents after the 2023 season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 'Roster is Not Complete'

By Matthew Postins
Jacob-deGrom-free-agency-2-reasons-Rangers-must-break-bank-for-ace
News

'Tired of Losing': Jacob deGrom Blockbuster Signing Backs Up Rangers Talk

By Matthew Postins
Oct 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) hits an RBI single to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Brewers, Mariners Make Trade

By Matthew Postins
Oct 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during game two of the Wild Card series against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

BREAKING: Rangers Sign Jacob deGrom

By Matthew Postins
Sep 27, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rookie Road: Rangers Must Follow Rival Astros Blueprint?

By Richie Whitt
Jul 21, 2019; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry is introduced during the 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Clark Sports Center.
News

Texas Rangers Great Gaylord Perry Dies

By Matthew Postins
Aug 18, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (right) tags out Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) as Haniger tries to score during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Report: Rangers After Mariners OF

By Matthew Postins
Jul 31, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux (31) talks with starting pitcher Cole Hamels (35) during the game at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Rangers defeated the Giants 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mike Maddux Brings 'Convictions' Back to Texas

By Matthew Postins