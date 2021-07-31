Rangers Sign Six More MLB Draft Picks

The Rangers are down to six unsigned 2021 MLB Draft picks, and those picks must be signed by 4 p.m. CST on Sunday

The Texas Rangers announced on Saturday that they’ve signed six more draft picks from the 2021 MLB Draft, less than 24 hours ahead of the signing deadline.

Those selections are:

LHP Larson Kindreich, Biola University (eighth round);

OF JoJo Blackmon, Escambia High School, Florida (11th round);

RHP Jackson Leath, Tennessee (12th round);

RHP Evan Elliott, Lethbridge College, Canada (15th round);

RHP Michael Alfonso, Key West High School, Florida (17th round);

And RHP Joseph Mantalvo, Central Pointe Academy, Florida (20th round).

No contract terms were announced by the Rangers.

The Rangers have now signed 14 of their 20 selections from the draft and have until 4 p.m. CST on Sunday to sign the remaining selections.

On Wednesday, the Rangers signed their first-round pick, Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter.

Leiter reportedly signed an agreement for more than $7.9 million, which was over his slot value of $7,789,900. During Leiter's press conference, it was announced that the first-round pick would not pitch this season, citing his workload for Vanderbilt, which reached the College World Series.

Other Rangers draft picks that have already been signed, as previously reported by Inside the Rangers, include:

Cameron Cauley, SS, Barbers Hill HS (Third Round): Signed for $1,000,000 ($142,600 over-slot)

Ian Moller, C, Wahlert HS (Fourth Round): Signed for $700,000 ($134,400 over-slot)

Mitchell Bratt, LHP, Newmarket HS (Fifth round): Signed for $850,000 ($431,800 over-slot)

Chase Lee, RHP, Alabama (Sixth round): Signed for $75,000 ($237,400 under-slot)

Bradford Webb, RHP, VCU (Seventh round): Signed for $10,000 ($233,000 under-slot)

Liam Hicks, C, Arkansas State (Ninth round): Signed for $30,000 ($131,400 under-slot)

C.J. Widger, LHP, Rowan College at Gloucester County (10th round): Signed for $20,000 ($129,300 under-slot)

READ MORE: Rangers GM Chris Young Helped Make Jack Leiter's Road To Texas 'Extremely Special'

READ MORE: Texas Rangers Sign Top Pick Jack Leiter

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.