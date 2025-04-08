Texas Rangers Pitcher Emerges as Surprising Anchor in Bullpen Amid Uncertainty
The Texas Rangers are off to a hot start and hold a nice lead already in the American League West.
Coming into the year, expectations were quietly high for the Rangers. This was a team that had won the World Series, but really fell off in 2024.
However, most of those struggles for Texas were related to injuries, especially to the starting rotation.
To start 2025, the Rangers have unfortunately dealt with some injuries already to the rotation, but they have done a much better job managing them. Their depth and the young talented arms that they have in the farm system have certainly come in handy so far to replace some of the injured pitchers.
Currently, Texas has been one of the best teams in baseball in terms of pitching, and credit has to go to their bullpen as well.
Considering this was a team that lost both Kirby Yates and David Roberston this winter, it’s impressive what they have been able to accomplish.
Yates was an All-Star closer for the Rangers in 2024, and when he signed a nice deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers it left a void in the backend of the bullpen.
However, despite it appearing to be a closer by-committee situation coming into the year, it appears very clear right now who the ninth inning man is for the Rangers.
So far this campaign, Luke Jackson has emerged as the clear-cut closer of the team with five saves already.
Even though his overall numbers look poor right now, that is because of a bad first outing of the year.
The 33-year-old right-hander allowed three runs in his first appearance of the season but has yet to allow a run since.
Even though he might not be the prototypical closer with just five strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched so far this season, he has been effective.
Jackson largely has little experience as a closer, with the only real time he spent in the role coming all the way back in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves, when he saved 18 games.
So far, he doesn’t seem to be phased by the role whatsoever, and that is encouraging for Texas.
Considering the team is playing in a lot of tight games right now with the offense struggling, the strong performances of late from Jackson have been important and are a major reason why the Rangers have had a successful start to the year.