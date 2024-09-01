Texas Rangers Promote Infielder, Reliever as Rosters Expand
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers announced on Sunday that they called up infielder Jonathan Ornelas and pitcher Owen White to the Majors as rosters expanded to 28 players, the team announced.
The pair are available for the finale against the Oakland Athletics. The pair were already on the 40-man roster so no corresponding move was required.
White, the Rangers’ second-round pick in 2018 out of China Grove, N.C., has made two appearances with the Rangers this year and has a 54.00 ERA. That’s a result of one inning of work and six earned runs allowed.
He pitched in two games in May, giving up three earned runs in each outing. In one game he was unable to record an out. He made his MLB debut last year and two relief appearances that season, too.
He was 2-8 with a 5.15 ERA in 25 games (15 starts) with Round Rock, including 80 strikeouts and 44 walks. The right-hander has transitioned into a relief role of late and manager Bruce Bochy said White was called up to pitch in a long relief role.
White said that he and the Rangers have bene talking about moving him to a relief role for a year He said the aggressiveness pitching out of the bullpen allows him to do agrees with him.
“For now I’m a reliever,” he said. “I do whatever they tell me to do.”
Ornelas, their third-round pick in 2018, has been with the Rangers two other times this season. His last game with Texas was on July 26. He’s batting .150 in 11 games with 20 at-bats. Like White, he made his MLB debut last season.
With Round Rock he’s slashed .251/.322/.326/.648 with three home runs and 29 RBI. Bochy envisions using Ornelas to give veteran infielders a day off as the season moves into its final month.