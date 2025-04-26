Texas Rangers Prospect Worth Keeping Eye on As In-Season Impact Call-Up
One of the biggest surprises over the first month of the 2025 MLB regular season has been the offensive production of the Texas Rangers, or lack thereof.
Coming into the campaign, there was a legitimate argument to be made that the Rangers had the best lineup in baseball 1-through-9. They had what seemed to be the perfect combination of established veterans, rising young stars and high-upside youngsters.
Second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis Garcia would fall into the first category. In the second was left fielder Wyatt Langford. In the final category, catcher Jonah Heim and third baseman Josh Jung, who have already been All-Stars.
With first baseman Jake Burger, acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade, and the signing of Joc Pederson in free agency, Texas had the infusion of power they were lacking in 2024.
That lineup, on paper, has the looks of one of the most productive in baseball. Alas, things have yet to click for the team.
Seager was playing at a high level before ending up on the injured list. In his return from his own stint on the injured list, Langford has picked up the slack. He now has an OPS+ of 228 with a .350/.429/.700 slash line with six home runs.
Josh Smith has excelled in a utility role again with a .328/.418/.500 slash line. Kevin Pillar has proven to be one of the sneakiest pickups of the offseason with a .308/.308/.385 slash line as the platoon partner to Pederson and replacement while Langford was sidelined.
But, that hasn’t been enough to overcome some of the shockingly slow starts other players have gotten off to.
Earlier this week, Pederson snapped an 0-for-41 streak and has zero home runs. Father Time may have caught up to Semien, who has a .141/.214/.217 slash line. Burger has three home runs and three doubles but an OPS+ of 57.
This lineup could use a spark and may receive one in the form of an impact call-up at some point during the season.
Over at MLB.com, Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo put together a list of players who could be promoted during the season to help their teams.
For the Rangers, their selection was Justin Foscue, a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Mississippi State.
“Though he’s fairly blocked in Texas, Foscue is a solid hitter with good plate discipline, albeit with fringy power and limited defensive value,” they wrote.
There may be a logjam, but if their veterans continue to struggle to the extent which they have, it may be worthwhile giving a shot to their No. 15 ranked prospect.
His first taste of the Major Leagues did not go well, recording a -0.7 WAR while going 2-for-42 with 18 strikeouts.
However, he has gotten off to a great start at Triple-A Round Rock this year. Through 108 plate appearances, he has a .315/.402/.489 slash line three home runs, seven doubles and 14 RBI.