Texas Rangers Rank Well Among MLB Teams Over Last Five Seasons
The Texas Rangers may be in the middle of another bout of "every-other-year" magic from veteran manager Bruce Bochy.
The skipper led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series Championships in the early 2010s, though they came in 2010, 2012, and 2014, with the club missing out on the playoffs altogether in 2011 and 2013.
After winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history in 2023, the Rangers missed out on October baseball in 2024, and it's yet to be determined what 2025 has in store for the organization.
The World Series championship has the team sitting well in a recent article from Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report where he ranked all 30 teams for their performances over the last five seasons, with Texas placing 11th.
"It's amazing how much one season can stand out from an otherwise unspectacular set of five. The Rangers refused to be denied in 2023, shaking off a disappointing end to the regular season to lay waste to the postseason. It was a start-to-finish display of power hitting and starting pitching, culminating in one of the more dominant World Series efforts in recent memory. It's a bummer that the Rangers otherwise have four losing seasons so far this decade. It's likewise a bummer that the money flow that fueled their championship run in '23 has been pinched out of fear of the luxury tax."
Texas has been a puzzling organization to say the least in recent years, touting star power in Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom, Aroldis Garcia, and Marcus Semien.
Seager and deGrom have both dealt with their fair share of injuries, deGrom far more so, while Garcia has dealt with his own share of inconsistency at the plate.
Semien has stood out as the one constant in an otherwise changing landscape for the club, posting for all but four regular-season contests and consistently being an above-average hitter while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense.
2025 is a promising year for the Rangers with the Houston Astros seemingly taking a step back from their dynastic run over the last decade, leaving the door open for another team to take the top spot in the American League West.
Only time will tell if Texas can be that team, and it will take a great deal more health than they have shown in the past if they plan on doing just that.