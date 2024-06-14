Inside The Rangers

Déjà Vu! Texas Rangers Relievers Make Lorenzen's Start Hold, Take Series From Los Angeles Dodgers

David Robertson and Kirby Yates repeated their performances from the night before to help start Michael Lorenzen, and the Texas Rangers take two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday night.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia #53 is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
LOS ANGELES — The Texas Rangers did more than salvage their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After getting embarrassed 15-2 in the series opener, Texas took the next two games, including another gutty 3-1 win Thursday night at Dodgers Stadium.

The Rangers won consecutive games for the first time since June 2 in Miami.

Starter Michael Lorenzen was outstanding, holding the Dodgers to a run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. The lone run was an Andy Pages solo homer in the seventh. Lorenzen, who improved to 4-3 with the win, allowed only one baserunner (Pages on his homer) past first base.

The Rangers scored twice in the first inning as Josh Smith, Adolis Garcia, and Wyatt Langford all reached with singles. Langford added a second RBI with a run-scoring single in the third to make it 3-0.

Three thoughts from Thursday's game:

1. Deja Vu

Jun 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher David Robertson (37) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

David Robertson did something no pitcher had done in 2024 on Wednesday night. On Thursday, he may have done something no pitcher has ever done. For the second consecutive night, Robertson struck out the top of the Dodgers order swinging. The right-handed reliever got Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman swinging to preserve the Rangers lead in the eighth. Thursday's performance was even more impressive than Wednesday's. Robertson struck out the trio in a perfect eight on Wednesday. That wasn't the case on Thursday. Robertson put the leadoff batter Cavan Biggio on with a hit-by-pitch and Andy Barnes singled to give the Dodgers runners on the corners with no outs and the lineup turning over. No worries for Robertson. He again got Betts and Ohtani swinging on three pitches each and struck out Freeman on five pitches to escape the mess. And just like Wednesday, Kirby Yates earned the save in the ninth.

2. Adolis Garcia Showing Signs

Jun 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia #53 gets a hand shake from manager Bruce Bochy (15) after scoring a run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis Garcia has been struggling for more than a month at the plate but he may have found his way out of it in Los Angeles. Garcia was 2 for 3 with two runs score and a walk in Thursday's win.

3. Up Next

Jun 8, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rangers left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-7, 4.06) face Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (5-7, 3.35) in the first game of a weekend series at 9:10 p.m. Friday in Seattle.

