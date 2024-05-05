Texas Rangers Star Rookie Leaves Kansas City Game With Injury
Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford left Saturday’s game with the Kansas City Royals with right hamstring tightness, per MLB.com.
Travis Jankowski entered the game to replace Langford in the fifth inning.
Langford suffered the injury while trying to run out a ground ball in the top half of the inning.
The Rangers already have two position players on the injured list, though both are on the 60-day list — third baseman Josh Jung with a right wrist fracture and infielder Justin Foscue with a left oblique strain.
Langford, the Rangers’ first-round pick (No. 4 overall) last July rocketed through the Rangers’ minor league system after his final season at Florida and eventually reached Triple-A Round Rock.
He was invited to Major League spring training and played well enough to make the Opening-Day roster. He has served as primarily a designated hitter and left fielder this season.
The 22-year-old has slumped of late and is slashing .224/.295/.293/.588 with a home run (an inside-the-park homer) and 11 RBI. He’s struck out 29 times and walked 11 times.
What the Rangers do with Langford’s spot is unclear, as they don’t have to make a move on his roster spot until Sunday.
Texas can roll with Jankowski, Evan Carter, Leody Taveras and Adolis García in the outfield without Langford. The Rangers can also work Ezequiel Duran into the rotation, who has struggled to find playing time during Jung’s injury, as Josh Smith has taken over at third base.
If Langford moves to the injured list the Rangers could recall infielder Jonathan Ornelas, who made his Major League debut last season and is on the 40-man roster. Texas could also opt to call up outfielder Dustin Harris, who is a former first-round pick but has never played in the Majors.