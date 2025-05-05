Texas Rangers Set to Recall Exciting Young Outfielder Ahead of Their Next Series
The Texas Rangers have had a somewhat odd start to the 2025 season, with their offense becoming somewhat stagnant at times, and ultimately, this would lead to the firing of hitting coach Donnie Ecker. This move was somewhat needed given the anemic first month of the season at the plate, and things would continue to move around a bit recently to change the lineup a bit.
One of the moves that is likely on the horizon is a recall of young outfielder Evan Carter, and it will likely happen ahead of their upcoming series against the Boston Red Sox, as was reported by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.
Carter struggled immensely the last time he was up at the MLB level in 2024, as in 45 games he slashed .188/.272/.361 with 15 RBI, 23 runs, five home runs and 43 strikeouts to 15 walks. A nearly three to one ratio of strikeouts to walks was what killed his momentum, on top of a stress reaction in his back which ended his 2024 season before he had a chance to turn it around.
In 2025, he has started off in Triple-A to work back from this injury and really get back into the swing of things, and he has been solid in 21 games, slashing .221/.333/.416 with 13 runs, nine RBI, three home runs, and 23 strikeouts to 13 walks. He has shown flashes of the success he saw in 2023 so far, and with that, the Rangers have decided it is time for him to come back to the Major Leagues to see what he can do for the offense.