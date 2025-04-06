Texas Rangers Set World Series Champion’s Franchise Debut Against Cubs
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers released their probable pitchers for their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs, and as promised their new veteran starter was on the list.
Patrick Corbin — the former Washington Nationals left-handed who signed with the Rangers late in spring training — will start Tuesday in place of Jack Leiter. It will be Corbin’s 2025 debut.
He is starting in Leiter’s place because Texas moved their former first-round pick to the 15-day injured list on Friday with a right middle finger blister. When the Rangers did that, they moved Corbin to the 26-man roster.
The Rangers optioned the veteran at the start of the regular season and, ordinarily, Texas would have to wait 15 days to recall him from the minor leagues.
But, because the Rangers moved Leiter to the IL, that allows Texas to call up Corbin earlier than that. Corbin was in the Rangers’ clubhouse on Friday after returning from an outing at the team’s complex in Surprise, Ariz.
Corbin went to the All-Star Game twice with the Nationals and helped them win the franchise’s first world title in 2019, beating the Houston Astros. That was the start of a six-year, $140 million deal for Corbin. He went 14-7 that season.
But, after that, his contract became an albatross for the Nationals, as he went 33-70 with a 5.62 ERA in the final five years. His best quality was that he was available for nearly every start he made for Washington.
The Rangers have realistic expectations for Corbin, who remained built up during the offseason. He is expected to help eat innings and give the bullpen a break.
Corbin will face Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon (1-1, 6.97) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. Taillon, like Leiter, has added a kick-change to his pitching arsenal and his having solid results.
Slotting Corbin on Tuesday allows the Rangers’ rotation to remain on time as they embark on their first two-city road trip of the season, which includes a weekend stop in Seattle.
Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.20) will face Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89) on Monday. Eovaldi is coming off throwing a complete-game, 1-0 shutout, last week in Cincinnati.
In the finale on Wednesday, the Rangers will start right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.53) against Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga (2-0, 0.98).
Mahle claimed the victory in his last start on Friday. Imanaga, like Steele, has made three starts because they started for the Cubs in the Tokyo Series to start the season in March.