Texas Rangers Should Not Panic With Offense Struggling To Produce So Far
It was a brutal week for the Texas Rangers who lost five of their seven games and saw themselves fall below the .500 mark.
After a nice start to the season, the Rangers have fallen into quite the rut of late. Injuries have certainly hurt the team, both in the starting rotation and the lineup.
Last year, it was a similar problem that resulted in them missing the postseason, and the team will be hoping to avoid that.
So far, the main issue for the struggles of Texas has been their offense. The unit is ranking as one of the worst in the league, but there have been some indications of things potentially turning around.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the struggles of the lineup for the Rangers, but stressed patience that all of the talent has to come around eventually.
“Replacing Nate Lowe with Jake Burger at first base has been disastrous thus far, while veterans Marcus Semien and Joc Pederson are getting a combined $44.5M for sub-replacement production.”
While the unit has been a complete failure so far this year, this past week they did have a couple of nice outbursts that could indicate things are going to be turning around soon.
In their two wins of the week, they scored 15 runs against the Athletics, and then scored eight to avoid a sweep against the Seattle Mariners.
There hasn’t been just one main culprit in the struggles for the offense, as it has been mostly a team effort.
However, some of the offseason decisions, despite looking good on paper at the time, have not worked out well so far.
Recently, first baseman Jake Burger was sent down to the minors to reset after a dreadful start. So far in 2025, he has slashed 190/.231/.330 with three home runs and 12 RBI. Considering he was a main replacement for the talented Nathaniel Lowe, it has been a poor move so far.
Furthermore, Joc Pederson has struggled even more, slashing .094/.181/.153 with zero home runs and just one RBI.
Both of these players are capable of being middle-of-the-order hitters for the Rangers, but neither has lived up to those expectations so far.
While the offense has been a massive disappointment, the team should be happy that they are still hovering around the .500 mark thanks to their pitching.
Furthermore, while it could be easy to panic about the terrible start, this is a unit that has far too much talent to continue to struggle. With a couple of nice outbursts this past week, the team is hopefully heading in the right direction.