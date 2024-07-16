Texas Rangers Slugger Adolis García Fails To Advance In All-Star Game Home Run Derby
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was hoping for a better outcome than his All-Star Game Home Run Derby debut last season, especially with a new format.
And when he was announced last in the lineup of eight players competing in the Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field, well you could just see the joy on his face.
An opportunity to win the All-Star Game’s premier pre-game event and do it in front of his home fans? It would have been storybook.
“I felt very excited and very loved by the fans,” García said through an interpreter. “I’m just sorry I couldn’t perform the way they wanted me to.”
García was eliminated in the first round of the Home Run Derby with a tweaked format in which the top four batters advanced out of the first round and into a seeded bracket in the semifinals, based on their home run totals in the first round.
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández won the Home Run Derby with 14 home runs in the championship round, beating Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., who had 13 home runs. Witt is the son of former Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt.
García batted third in the first round, behind Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm and Witt, who advanced to the second round with 21 and 20 home runs, respectively.
García hit eight home runs by his timeout with 1:34 left, which were more than Bohm and Witt had at their breaks. By the end of his three minutes, he had 18 home runs, which was two more than Witt had at the conclusion of his round.
But it was the bonus round that got García. In the bonus round each hitter gets three outs, which is any ball hit that isn’t a home run. He failed to hit a home run in the bonus round and was left in third place, precariously close to elimination.
“In the bonus round there were a couple of swings that could have made the difference,” he said.
Cleveland slugger José Ramírez ended García’s hopes of reaching the second round when he hit 21 home runs, pushing the Rangers slugger into fifth place.
He hopes to compete in the Home Run Derby again. “One of these days, I’m going to win it,” he said.
This is the second time the Rangers have hosted the All-Star Game and the second time they’ve hosted the Home Run Derby.
Chicago White Sox slugger won the 1995 Home Run Derby at the Ballpark in Arlington, which is now across the street from Globe Life Field and is now called Choctaw Stadium.
Thomas beat Cleveland’s Albert Belle in the final, 3-2, even though Belle hit more total home runs (16) than Thomas (15) for the event.
The Rangers didn’t have a participant in that derby.